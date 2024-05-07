Dubai Duty Free showcases The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition

By Trbusiness Editor |

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series The Sherry Edition Dubai Duty Free

Only 20 sets of The Dalmore Cask Curation Series The Sherry Edition have been allocated to GTR.

Whyte & Mackay has partnered with Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to offer travellers in the Middle East the opportunity to obtain a rare set of The Dalmore Cask Curation Series.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition was the first release in the series when it made its debut last year. It features three age statement whiskies: a 26 Year Old, a 28 Year Old and a 43 Year Old, each finished in González Byass casks and presented in a bespoke, hand-crafted, leather-finished case. Only 20 sets were made available in travel retail worldwide.

DDF invited travellers to enter a ballot for a chance to own the collection. Last December, the retailer showcased The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition in its Salon Privé.

On 3 April, DDF Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin, COO Ramesh Cidambi, and SVP for Purchasing Sharon Beecham came together with Whyte & Mackay Business Manager Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa Travel Retail Snehanshu Verma to conduct the prize draw and select the lucky winner. The victor, as yet unnamed, will receive a white glove service to receive and enjoy the purchase.

At the recent APTRA India Conference, Whyte & Mackay highlighted that single malt is the engine of the spirits category within global travel retail, and a key driver of spend among Indian consumers.

Whyte & Mackay Regional Director Global Travel Retail Clarisse Daniels commented: “It is a pleasure to collaborate with Dubai Duty Free who capitalises on the ever-growing demand for single malts Scotch from duty free shoppers, especially from Indian consumers.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series The Sherry Edition Dubai Duty Free

Flanked by DDF ambassadors, pictured from second left are DDF Senior Vice President – Marketing Sinead El Sibai; Senior Vice President – Retail Michael Schmidt; Senior Vice President – Purchasing Sharon Beecham; Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin; Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Cidambi; and Senior Vice President – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security Zayed Al Shebli.

“With 18 out of the 20 of the world’s richest Indians living in Dubai, Dubai Duty Free have swiftly made space to attract these high spenders, with The Dalmore being a key part of the attraction thanks to its collection of rare and scarce editions.”

DDF SVP for Purchasing Sharon Beecham noted: “The Dalmore truly understands luxury with their rare and unique collections of limited editions and the brand has once again proven itself to be driving footfall and spend with this extremely desirable set. It is a pleasure to partner with Whyte & Mackay on creating something special for consumers travelling via Dubai.”

The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition is the first chapter of an ongoing story, highlighting the casks which help create these exceptional whiskies. In October 2024 the second release in The Dalmore Cask Curation Series will showcase the influence Port pipes have on the spirit, and celebrate the brand’s partnership with a famous Port wine maker.

The third release will be unveiled in 2026, followed by the fourth and final editions which will conclude the series in 2027.

READ MORE: Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show

READ MORE: The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Travel Blue targets Gen Z travellers with new lightweight backpack collection International
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel International
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
image description
Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits in quest to drive value International
image description
Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough Europe
image description
ATÜ Duty Free opens first Canada Goose store in Turkey at IST Europe
image description
UPDATE: MEA fuels Heinemann turnover to €3.6bn International
image description
Changi Airport lends big support to APTRA networking lunch in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport The Americas
right