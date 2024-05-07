Dubai Duty Free showcases The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition

Whyte & Mackay has partnered with Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to offer travellers in the Middle East the opportunity to obtain a rare set of The Dalmore Cask Curation Series.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition was the first release in the series when it made its debut last year. It features three age statement whiskies: a 26 Year Old, a 28 Year Old and a 43 Year Old, each finished in González Byass casks and presented in a bespoke, hand-crafted, leather-finished case. Only 20 sets were made available in travel retail worldwide.

DDF invited travellers to enter a ballot for a chance to own the collection. Last December, the retailer showcased The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition in its Salon Privé.

On 3 April, DDF Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin, COO Ramesh Cidambi, and SVP for Purchasing Sharon Beecham came together with Whyte & Mackay Business Manager Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa Travel Retail Snehanshu Verma to conduct the prize draw and select the lucky winner. The victor, as yet unnamed, will receive a white glove service to receive and enjoy the purchase.

At the recent APTRA India Conference, Whyte & Mackay highlighted that single malt is the engine of the spirits category within global travel retail, and a key driver of spend among Indian consumers.

Whyte & Mackay Regional Director Global Travel Retail Clarisse Daniels commented: “It is a pleasure to collaborate with Dubai Duty Free who capitalises on the ever-growing demand for single malts Scotch from duty free shoppers, especially from Indian consumers.

“With 18 out of the 20 of the world’s richest Indians living in Dubai, Dubai Duty Free have swiftly made space to attract these high spenders, with The Dalmore being a key part of the attraction thanks to its collection of rare and scarce editions.”

DDF SVP for Purchasing Sharon Beecham noted: “The Dalmore truly understands luxury with their rare and unique collections of limited editions and the brand has once again proven itself to be driving footfall and spend with this extremely desirable set. It is a pleasure to partner with Whyte & Mackay on creating something special for consumers travelling via Dubai.”

The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition is the first chapter of an ongoing story, highlighting the casks which help create these exceptional whiskies. In October 2024 the second release in The Dalmore Cask Curation Series will showcase the influence Port pipes have on the spirit, and celebrate the brand’s partnership with a famous Port wine maker.

The third release will be unveiled in 2026, followed by the fourth and final editions which will conclude the series in 2027.

