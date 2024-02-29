Heinemann Duty Free Malaysia has activated the first-ever counter for Sol de Janeiro in Southeast Asia travel retail with a pop-up activation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA 2).

The pop-up for the Brazil-inspired beauty brand, renowned for its bestselling ‘Bum Bum Cream’ which won the Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €40) in the 2023 Global Travel Retail Awards, is situated in the international departures area and runs until the end of March.

As reported, Heinemann debuted the L’Occitane Group brand in Asia Pacific at Sydney Airport last year.

Visitors to the KLIA store will encounter the award-winning Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist – a hair and body perfume spray – and a ‘Wishing Wall’.

Here, consumers can make a wish, take a photo and share it on social media. Upon uploading, they can redeem samples and wishing bracelets as gifts.

Ranjith Menon, Purchasing Director for Liquor, Tobacco, Confectionery and Beauty, Heinemann Asia Pacific said: “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sol de Janeiro for a captivating pop-up experience. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences with great brands. We are excited to see travellers interact with the pop-up, embrace their uniqueness and become a part of Sol de Janeiro.”

Marion Amirouche, Global Travel Retail Brand Manager, Sol de added: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Heinemann Duty Free Malaysia for its first-ever Sol de Janeiro travel retail counter in Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur.

“Heinemann has always provided us with its unwavering support in building a strong foundation for Sol de Janeiro in Asia Pacific and global travel retail. We encourage travellers to indulge themselves in Sol de Janeiro products and to be the most authentic version of themselves.”

Heinemann has operated duty free services at KLIA T2 since 2014 under the ‘Be duty free’ brand before it restyled to Heinemann Duty Free in 2022.

Heinemann Duty Free Malaysia unveiled its redeveloped stores last year.

Heinemann Duty Free Malaysia stocks more than 200 international and local brands spanning perfumes & cosmetics, fashion & accessories, confectionery, health & wellness and children’s categories.

