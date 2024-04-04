“Large cohort of Chinese retailers and airports” expected at TFWA Asia Pacific

By Luke Barras-hill |

TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference

Changi Airport Group is the official host of TFWA AP Conference, with China Duty Free the event’s diamond sponsor.

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) says “a substantial number” of retailers, brands, airports and landlords have confirmed their attendance to this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference.

As reported, industry stakeholders will reconvene in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 12-16 May for high-level meetings, networking and education.

With regional passenger traffic continuing to gather strength – and the market expected to fully recover this year, according to ACI World – a “large cohort” of Chinese retailers and airports in particular are expected to visit, says TFWA, after being absent from the event in 2023.

Last year, the event attracted just shy of 3,000 delegates – down 10% on 2019. Of that, approximately 1,200 were DF&TR operators and landlords – up 1% on pre-Covid, while 200 exhibitors showcased their products and services across 8,469sq m of convention space.

The refreshed programme for 2024 marks the full return of the Singapore gathering following several years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition will open on the same day as the conference on Monday 13 May, which will be moderated by former AirAsia X CEO Azran Osman-Rani and TFWA Conference Director Michele Miranda.

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA: “The strong roster of prominent brands, retailers, airports, and landlords committed to TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is highly encouraging, with the list continuing to grow.”

Workshops: More details

Accompanying the main conference will be two workshops entitled ‘China Watch’ and ‘Decoding Today’s Dwell Time’, which will run from 08:00 – 09:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

China Watch, in partnership with Xiaohongshu, will be moderated by TFWA’s Chief China Representative Hannah Gao and will shine the spotlight on the latest developments and opportunities in the region, current digital trends and the consumption behaviour of Chinese travellers.

It will feature contributions from Ma Yan, General Manager at Sino-Singapore Chongqing Airport Commercial Management Co. Ltd.; Matt Liao, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at China Duty Free Group; and Keith ChenGeneral Manager of Global Travel Retail, Luxury Jewelry, and Fashion Accessories Business Group at Little Red Book.

Meanwhile, in Decoding Today’s Dwell Time, moderated by TFWA Conference Director Michele Miranda, the audience will hear from Stephen Hillam, Managing Director of Pi Insight, who will present the latest data on Asian shoppers from the company’s Global Shopper Series.

Siddharth Pathak, Senior Partner at Kearney, will divulge the latest findings on customer engagement factors.

The workshop will be moderated by TFWA Conference Director Michele Miranda.

TFWA i.lab Asia will return to Marina Bay Sands on level 1, introducing visitors to novel concepts shaping the future of customer service and travel retail.

Meanwhile, the popular TFWA ONE2ONE service will offer a platform to connect exhibitors, retailers, landlords, agents and distributors.

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA said: “The strong roster of prominent brands, retailers, airports, and landlords committed to TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference is highly encouraging, with the list continuing to grow. This diverse mix, which includes both long-standing attendees and newcomers, underscores the event’s significance in duty free and travel retail. We eagerly anticipate yet another successful gathering in Singapore and look forward to extending a warm welcome to all delegates.”

TFWA is hosting a Singapore Preview webinar on 10 April, which will help delegates prepare for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference.

For more details on the programme, click the links below.

READ MORE: TFWA Asia Pacific exhibitors gain an extra half day as ‘full format’ restores

READ MORE: TFWA Asia Pacific 2023 buyers up 1% on 2019

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting Europe
image description
Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs EDP takes prime position at major global airports International
image description
DFDS invests over seven million pounds in its Newhaven ship upgrades Europe
image description
Toy World Distributor enters Abu Dhabi with Kreol Travel Retail and Lagardère Middle East
image description
Unifree Duty Free backs sustainability at IGA Istanbul Airport Europe
image description
APTRA Conference to return in 2025 following successful launch Asia & Pacific
image description
Bulgari unveils worldwide travel retail flagship at CDF Sanya’s Block C Asia & Pacific
image description
Swathe of new retail and F&B brands headed for Reagan and Dulles Airports The Americas
image description
JEDCO launches multi-category tenders at KAIA T1 Middle East
image description
Heinemann and Hulkenberg team up to send F1 fan to Australian Grand Prix Asia & Pacific
right