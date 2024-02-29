Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has shared programme details for this year’s Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, which returns to the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 12-16 May.

The opening conference, a highlight of the working week, will gather an eclectic array of speakers.

TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen will offer his customary state of the industry address followed by remarks from Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) President Sunil Tuli and His Excellency Alvin Tan, Minister of Trade and Industry for Singapore.

Author and economist Keyu Jin will then outline her perspectives on Asia Pacific’s economic outlook and dissect the macroeconomic challenges facing the region.

Delegates will also hear from business marketing expert and author Nirmalya Kumar on the booming Indian market and regional opportunities; while physicist, author and professor Dr Michio Kaku will close the conference by sharing predictions on the future of the ever-evolving world of tech advancement as it could affect the DF&TR industry.

In addition, two workshops entitled ‘China Watch’ and ‘Decoding Today’s Dwell Time’ will run from 08:00 – 09:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The conference will be moderated by former AirAsia X CEO Azran Osman-Rani and TFWA Conference Director Michele Miranda.

TFWA i.lab Asia, located on level 1 of Marina Bay Sands, will once again offer opportunities for delegates to explore new concepts designed to improve the customer experience.

As reported, in a move away from the conventional format of the opening day’s conference on Monday followed by three consecutive days of exhibition, TFWA will now inaugurate the exhibition hall, TFWA i.lab Asia and ONE2ONE meetings service on the afternoon of Monday 13 May directly after lunch and the morning conference.

Aside the traditional opening cocktail on Sunday evening at the nearby Flower Dome and TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge taking place on Monday and Tuesday evenings at MBS Level 4, delegates will welcome the return of the Wednesday evening social fixture, which will take place at the Singapore Social Club at Southside, Sentosa.

“With a refreshed format and an outstanding lineup of esteemed speakers, this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference will provide attendees with ample opportunity to learn, discuss emerging and existing trends and hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry,” added Juul-Mortensen.

“We look forward to another great few days in Singapore and marking TFWA’s 40th anniversary in style.”

Changi Airport Group is the official host of this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Conference, while China Duty Free Group is diamond sponsor.

Other high-profile sponsors include the city of Singapore, the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, Avolta, Mondelēz International and Qatar Duty Free. The TFWA Conference receives support from Nestlé, Lindt and Skross.

Products and refreshments are being offered by Duty Free Global, Liviko-Crafter’s, Heineken, Santa Margherita, Mondelēz International, Wonderful Pistachios and Perfetti Van Melle at the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge in partnership with Qatar Duty Free.