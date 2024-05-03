Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, said of the Q1 results: “Over the 1st quarter of 2024 we welcomed 77.1 million passengers across all of Groupe ADP airports, up +11.3% more compared to the same period in 2023.

In Paris Aéroport, traffic is up +4.4% with 22.0 million passengers. This traffic dynamic, which is in line with our hypotheses, and the good performance of retail activities in Paris, allow us to record a strong growth in consolidated revenue, up +10.9%, to reach 1,324 million euros.”

Romanet also noted: “All segments of activities are growing, especially the contribution of international activities, driven by the strong traffic momentum at TAV Airports. We confirm our 2024-2025 financial targets.

He also made mention of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, which he previously told TRBusiness would place Paris as the ‘centre of the world’.

“At the start of this year, Groupe ADP teams are fully mobilized and are ready to host Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

We have also launched a voluntary public consultation process at Paris-Orly, a key step in making this platform a precursor of the industrial and environmental transformation which is part of our 2025 Pioneers strategic roadmap.”