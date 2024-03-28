Independent UK Chocolatier PLAYin CHOC gains B Corp status

Sustainable and ethical chocolate brand PLAYin CHOC has gained B Corp status, joining over 1,000 UK businesses and over 8,000 globally which hold the status.

PLAYin CHOC says it is one of the few chocolate brands to manufacture in its own SALSA-certified (Safe And Local Supplier Approved) artisan facility in the UK.

The chocolate is made from fairly traded, organic, single-origin Peruvian cacao criollo beans sourced from small family farms.

Due to the origin of the cacao it uses, PLAYin CHOC says its supply chain is slave free, child labour free and animal labour free.

Other ingredients used inits manufacturing process, such as Madagascan Bourbon vanilla and Indonesian coconut, are also certified by the Soil Association, which quantifies the products impact on pollution and soil erosion, use of pesticides, soil fertility, and farmer wages.

Dominic Simler Managing Director at PLAYin CHOC, said: “We are really proud to become a B Corp certified company and join a select community of ethical businesses across the world making a difference.

People increasingly want reassurance that ethical businesses really are practising what they preach. It’s a measure of how businesses care about the people that work within their ecosystem as well as the whole planet.”

As well as the farmers in its supply chain, PLAYin CHOC says it supports a diverse range of charities each year through a combination of donations of stock and financial contributions.

All packaging and toys from the chocolatier are made from recyclable card which is FSC and carbon balanced, with each 10g chocolate wrapped in 100% plant-based home compostable film.

