Lithuanian Airports announces new board appointments, four new tenders

The new Board of Directors of Lithuanian Airports, whose recruitment was carried out by AIMS International Lietuva, has been announced with one major change in the lineup, and four new tenders are also underway.

Lithuanian Airports says that in line with the principles of good governance and to ensure continuity, Čiužaitė, Almantas and Vizgirda will continue to serve on the Board. Dan Stromberg was also successfully nominated for a position.

Marius Skuodis Minister of Transport and Communications for Lithuania, commented on the recent (and returning) Board appointees: “The aviation sector is currently going through a period of change, with new airport terminals being built and new flight destinations opening up.

I believe that the elected members of the Board of Directors will contribute with their accumulated experience and competences to increase the efficiency of Lithuanian airports, expand into new markets and implement other important goals for the state and the company.”

The newly appointed members of the Board will elect the Chairman of the Board at its next meeting, wherein a civil servant will also be appointed.

Meet the Board

Eglė Čiužaitė chaired the company’s previous board, having previously held senior management positions at AB Lietuvos energija, AB Ignitis gamyba and Procter & Gamble. A statement from Lithuanian Airports noted Čiužaitė’s extensive experience in strategic planning, financial management, organisational change, process improvement, and corporate governance.

Similarly Gediminas Almantas, former CEO of Lithuanian Airports, has many years of experience in various corporate boards.

Gediminas holds a degree in aviation law, and has worked as a sustainability advisor at Copenhagen Airports and as a board member of the International Airports Association in Brussels. He also lectures on airport network management at the ENAC Aviation Institute in Toulouse. Is He has many years of experience in board positions range from organisations like EPSO-G to the Lithuanian Red Cross.

Tadas Arvydas Vizgirda has been the Head of Business Unit of SHIFT4, an international financial technology company in Lithuania, and bring years of experience in aviation, tourism, and financial technology development, among other attributes.

Finally Dan Stromberg, former CEO and Chairman of the Board at telecommunications company Telia, is the latest appointee at Lithuanian Airports.

Four tenders announced

Lithuanian Airports served more than 6 million passengers in 2023, which is 12% more than in 2022.

The number of flights also increased during the past year, with an annual growth of 4.5%.

With 4.4 million passengers served, Vilnius Airport attracted the biggest number of travellers last year. Kaunas Airport served a record-breaking 1.3 million passengers, while Palanga Airport welcomed 307 thousand travellers.

“We are getting ready now – the first lease tender will specifically focus on the retail convenience category. This sector is very important for airports, as it helps to ensure fast shopping before flights, the number of which is growing every year at our airports,” added Norvilaitė-Tautevičė.

Currently, strategic infrastructure development projects are underway at both Vilnius and Kaunas Airports: a new departure terminal is being built in Vilnius; while the reconstruction and expansion of the passenger terminal has started and the Northern apron is being enlarged in Kaunas.

By 2025, it is projected that Lithuania’s airports will complete their infrastructure expansion stage, allowing them to handle a total capacity of 10 million passengers annually.

Breakdown by airport

A total of 10 F&B units (966 sqm) are planned for VNO, with an additional two duty free units (1287 sqm) and three convenience retail units (258 sqm).

In VNO, the stores will be located in the new departure terminal, as well as in the current arrivals terminal and in the area of the current departure terminal behind the security checkpoint.

KUN will see five F&B units (774 sqm), two duty free (1287 sqm) and two for convenience retail (172 sqm).

One store at Kaunas Airport will be located on the first floor, next to the arrivals hall, while the other one will be on the second floor, beyond the security area.

Finally the convenience retail unit (86 sqm) at PLQ will be located next to the security checkpoint.

The announcement of the tender winner is planned for June 2024. Initially, the lease will span 7 years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional period.

Tenders for F&B and duty free are currently under consultation with the market, while the tender issued for convenience retail will open applications on 6 May 2024.

