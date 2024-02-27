Mumbai Duty Free has unveiled the first travel retail showcase for D’yavol at the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI).



Created in collaboration with SLAB Ventures Netherlands and AB InBev India, the exclusive showcase spotlights an array of fine spirits and luxury apparel.

“I am excited that travellers will get to experience the D’yavol brand world at CSMI airport’s impressive Mumbai Duty Free,” said Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador for D’yavol X, who appeared alongside his son, Aryan Khan, Co-founder of D’yavol, in the brand’s launch video earlier last year.

The showcase offers glimpse of the prototype of the coveted D’yavol Signature X leather jacket, which launched in April 2023 and is limited to 30 exclusive pieces.

Each jackets bears the signature of Mr. Khan, and the jackets sold out within hours.

Also on display is D’yavol Single Estate Vodka, an ‘expertly crafted’ winter wheat vodka from Poland.

Shoppers can also discover D’yavol Inception, a blend of eight single malt whiskies from across Scotland.

“We are thrilled to partner with D’yavol for their inaugural travel retail showcase at Mumbai Duty Free,” said Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Mumbai Duty Free.

“Mr. Shah Rukh Khan has always been an esteemed patron, and his son’s venture with us further solidifies our relationship and trust.

“This collaboration also underscores our commitment to providing travellers with exclusive and premium offerings.”

