Chopard partners with De Rigo for exclusive Year of the Dragon collection

Since 2020, Chopard has marked the beginning and end of each year with exclusive creations celebrating Chinese traditions, with its 2024 Year of the Dragon Collection serving as a fusion of design and cultural heritage.

The Chopard 2024 Year of the Dragon Exclusive Collection features one pair of glasses designed for men and one pair for women, though only the menswear model (VCHL38J) is currently set for release across its travel retail channels.

Chopard says the eyewear design draws inspiration from its L.U.C timepieces; the glasses feature natural buffalo horn and precious woods paired with a titanium front. Similar attention has been paid to the gift box which houses the eyewear, crafted as it is with traditional mortise and tenon craftsmanship.

The buffalo horn is intended to offer a warm texture, while the precious wood is used to convey a sense of wisdom, and represents a harmonious blend of warmth, wisdom, and brilliance.

Chopard added this year’s collection carries a profound connection to Chinese traditional culture, creating a symbiotic masterpiece of nature, culture, and artistic beauty.

