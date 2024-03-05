Chopard partners with De Rigo for exclusive Year of the Dragon collection

By Benedict Evans |

Chopard Year of the Dragon Collection 2024

Only the menswear variety is available in travel retail, while the full collection has been released in the domestic market.

Since 2020, Chopard has marked the beginning and end of each year with exclusive creations celebrating Chinese traditions, with its 2024 Year of the Dragon Collection serving as a fusion of design and cultural heritage.

The Chopard 2024 Year of the Dragon Exclusive Collection features one pair of glasses designed for men and one pair for women, though only the menswear model (VCHL38J)  is currently set for release across its travel retail channels.

Chopard says the eyewear design draws inspiration from its L.U.C timepieces; the glasses feature natural buffalo horn and precious woods paired with a titanium front. Similar attention has been paid to the gift box which houses the eyewear, crafted as it is with traditional mortise and tenon craftsmanship.

Chopard says the overall design is a tribute to the elegant gentleman, wishing for a Year of the Dragon filled with inner warmth and a sparkle in the eyes.

The buffalo horn is intended to offer a warm texture, while the precious wood is used to convey a sense of wisdom, and represents a harmonious blend of warmth, wisdom, and brilliance.

Chopard added this year’s collection carries a profound connection to Chinese traditional culture, creating a symbiotic masterpiece of nature, culture, and artistic beauty.

More like this right here on the TRBusinesss website…

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Interview: Oliver Gottschling talks contract gains and reviving airline retail International
image description
Lagardère TR enters Romania DF with duty paid stores at Bucharest airport Europe
image description
Aena commercial revenue +21% in 2023; SPP up 'across all business lines' Europe
image description
NEW: Spend a workday with… One World Duty Free's Gary Leong International
image description
La Mer opens new flagship store and CNY pop-up at CDF Sanya complex Asia & Pacific
image description
Duty Free Americas raises $1 million in the fight against cancer The Americas
image description
Naples International Airport extends partnership with 2.0 & Partners Europe
image description
Sekonda announces Emma Finch as latest inflight team appointment International
image description
NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine International
image description
Clarins urges travellers to “Explore Beautifully” with latest Hainan pop-up Sustainability
right