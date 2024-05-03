Coty Travel Retail is accelerating the expansion of the Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs fragrance collection in the channel with a series of new openings, including ultra-luxury flagship stores in key destinations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific in 2024.

The ambition is to double the current number of doors, from 100 to 200, in the coming years – an ambition that is being fuelled by consumer demand for exclusive scents.

Since the European travel retail debut of the ultra-prestige Chloé Atelier des Fleurs collection, Coty has continued to bolster its presence in travel retail, with new flagship launches planned for London Heathrow Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2024.

In the Americas, Chloé Atelier des Fleurs has forged a strategic partnership with Avolta and DFS Group, resulting in several flagship launches and recent openings, including in Brazil, Hawaii, New York, Toronto and Dallas.

Chloé Atelier des Fleur has also seen success in Asia Pacific Travel Retail, reflecting the growing demand for exclusive scents in the region.

In the coming years, the collection will continue its expansion across key travel retail markets including India, Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

“Strengthening the footprint of Chloé Atelier des Fleurs is integral to our strategy of expanding Coty’s ultra-premium portfolio, continuing to elevate the luxury fragrance experience, and driving market share growth in travel retail,” said Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail, Coty.

“We will continue to accelerate Chloé Atelier des Fleurs’ already significant presence in global travel retail by doubling the number doors and maintaining our commitment to innovation, premiumisation, and providing highly immersive consumer experiences that enable direct engagement with signature products across multiple touch points.”

The top three best-selling scents in the collection are Cedrus, Magnolia Alba and Jasminum Sambac, which is showcased in-store in the signature Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Trolley that evokes a Parisian flower stand.

Shoppers can engage with the brand through a variety of interactive activations, from olfactive consultations and personalised fragrance compositions to unique gifting ceremonies, in a French florist shop setting.

