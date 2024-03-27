Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs EDP takes prime position at major global airports

The sku exclusive to travel retail is available in three bottle sizes: 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml with a 150ml refill.

Coty Travel Retail is debuting Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau De Parfum at leading international airports throughout Europe and Asia Pacific.

Effective 1 March, travel retail shops are the exclusive channel for the fragrance, with travellers able to discover the new scent at several important travel locations across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Between March and April 2024, they will have the opportunity to interact with the fragrance through a variety of different activations and retailtainment activities.

The avant-premiere launch of Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs has begun across Europe, with exclusive travel retail launches destined for the UK, Spain, and the Nordics.

Shilla and CAG partnership

Coty Travel Retail has launched a special premium takeover at London Stansted Airport, where passengers will be able to immerse themselves in the Daisy Wild fragrance during the airport journey.

Coty Daisy Wild

Key activations include a digital memory game that gives visitors the chance to win free samples of Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum, as well as a special Snapchat filter.

Meanwhile, a global live streaming activity will take place with partner Avolta in the fourth quarter.

In Asia Pacific, Coty has forged a strategic partnership with The Shilla Duty Free Singapore and Changi Airport Group to debut Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs at key duty free counters, accompanied by online and in-store engagement.

Coty Daisy Wild

Coty Travel Retail has launched a premium takeover at London Stansted Airport to target  travellers at every major step of their airport journey.

This will be accompanied by gift-with-purchase opportunities such as eye masks and tote bags.

Coty Daisy Wild

“We are thrilled to showcase the new Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum in Europe and Asia Pacific,” commented Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail, Coty.

“This launch will bring an engaging, interactive omnichannel experience to travellers, focusing on exciting retailtainment and exclusive activations, and enabling customers to interact with this dynamic fragrance across multiple touchpoints.”

Coty Daisy Wild

Between March and April 2024, travellers can seize the exclusive opportunity to discover Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum at major travel locations across Europe and Asia Pacific.

