Coty Travel Retail is debuting Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau De Parfum at leading international airports throughout Europe and Asia Pacific.

Effective 1 March, travel retail shops are the exclusive channel for the fragrance, with travellers able to discover the new scent at several important travel locations across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Between March and April 2024, they will have the opportunity to interact with the fragrance through a variety of different activations and retailtainment activities.

The Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum is available in three bottle sizes: 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml, with a 150ml refill.

The avant-premiere launch of Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs has begun across Europe, with exclusive travel retail launches destined for the UK, Spain, and the Nordics.

Shilla and CAG partnership

Coty Travel Retail has launched a special premium takeover at London Stansted Airport, where passengers will be able to immerse themselves in the Daisy Wild fragrance during the airport journey.

Meanwhile, a global live streaming activity will take place with partner Avolta in the fourth quarter.

In Asia Pacific, Coty has forged a strategic partnership with The Shilla Duty Free Singapore and Changi Airport Group to debut Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs at key duty free counters, accompanied by online and in-store engagement.

Key installations include a digital memory game permitting travellers the opportunity to win free samples of Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum, as well as a special Snapchat filter.

This will be accompanied by gift-with-purchase opportunities such as eye masks and tote bags.

“We are thrilled to showcase the new Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum in Europe and Asia Pacific,” commented Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail, Coty.

“This launch will bring an engaging, interactive omnichannel experience to travellers, focusing on exciting retailtainment and exclusive activations, and enabling customers to interact with this dynamic fragrance across multiple touchpoints.”