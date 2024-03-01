Gebr. Heinemann is further strengthening its supply chain division with the appointment of Michael Meier as Vice President Global Supply Chain, effective today (1 March 2024).



Meier will be responsible for logistics as well as planning and order management.

The position was previously held by Inken Callsen, who joined the Gebr. Heinemann Executive Board as Chief Commercial Officer in September 2023.

Meier is tasked with creating a global network that optimises the flow of goods ‘end-to-end’ – from production at the supplier to the store shelf.

“Successful collaboration with our partners is key to our success in the supply chain,” said Callsen.

“Michael Meier has achieved a lot in a short period of time, and I am convinced that he and his team are well positioned to tackle future challenges such as automation, digitalization and sustainability.”

Meier previously held the position of Director Planning & Order Management, having joined Gebr. Heinemann in 2022.

Prior to that, he worked for a global skincare brand in Germany and abroad, where he was responsible for the supply chain.

“I am grateful for the trust Gebr. Heinemann has placed in me, and I am very much looking forward to my new challenge,” commented Meier.

“Now we have to focus on our growth. To this end, we will continue to work strategically with our various partners and further strengthen and expand these important alliances.”

