More partners and speakers have been confirmed for the forthcoming APTRA India Conference, which is taking place on 19-21 March at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity hotel.

Pernod Ricard adds to the list of Gold partners while Gebr. Heinemann and King Power International Group (KPIG) join as Silver partners for the dedicated conference and the association’s first of this scale.

Additional speakers include Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, Bacardi; Pravat Paikray, Vice President Commercial, Bangalore Airport; Ashish Gandham, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, Beam Suntory; Sandra Tassilly, Commercial Director, APAC, ME and India, Travel Retail, Diageo; Rajshree Dugar, Chief Strategy Officer Asia Pacific, Gebr. Heinemann; Guy May, Director, Global Business, House of Somrus; Divya Aggarwal, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company; Prashant Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, Noida Airport; Shalini Kumar, Editor, Spiritz Magazine; Robbie Gill, Managing Director, The Design Solution; Manish Sanwal, Managing Director, Voiceback Analytics; Clarisse Daniels, Regional Director Travel Retail, Europe, Middle Rast, India & Americas, Whyte & Mackay.

The latest speakers add to a diverse lineup of contributors from across the airports and retail operation sectors.

As reported, Manisha Saxena, Director General, Government of India is set to deliver the keynote address on the morning of Wednesday 20 March.

Sunil Tuli, President APTRA & Group Chief Executive King Power Group (Hong Kong) added: “The response from the travel retail industry in supporting the APTRA India Conference 2024 is tremendous, with a growing number of partnerships, speakers and delegate registrations.

“We are especially pleased to confirm that retailers, from India and internationally, are bringing purchasing and commercial team members. This, together with ample time and multiple meeting areas at the venue for networking and private meetings, means the APTRA conference will be a valuable opportunity for doing business.”

For more background, click the links below. For the agenda, click here.

READ MORE: DDF, Avolta, Mondelēz, Nestlé bolster APTRA Conference as Gold Partners

READ MORE: Delhi Duty Free signs as Platinum Host Partner for APTRA Conference in India

READ MORE: Indian travel retail the focus for March APTRA Conference in Delhi