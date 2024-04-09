Mondottica extends global travel retail footprint with AllSaints sunglasses

AllSaints is set to launch its Spring/Summer 2024 sunglasses range into global travel retail, with the contemporary British fashion brand a recent addition to London-based eyewear specialist Mondottica’s portfolio.

Within travel retail, AllSaints sunglasses are featured with Condor Ferries and Brittany Ferries, and discussions with major travel retailers are ongoing with further listings imminent.

The brand’s new range was previewed at the 2023 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes last year, and AllSaints says its Spring/Summer 2024 range targets customers looking for something ‘a little edgy’.

Founded in 1994, AllSaints is known for its directional womenswear and menswear, and says it emphasises individuality and authenticity.

The new AllSaints eyewear range includes gender-neutral sunglass styles in tortoiseshell and coloured acetate finishes.

Further, AllSaints sunglasses also feature: bespoke branded hinges; bevelling and fine metal detailing, hexagon bolt shaped studs on the temples; hinges book-ending the AllSaints name; and an integrated end-piece and plaque on the hinge adorned with the AllSaints logo.

Louise Porte, National Accounts Manager – Sunglasses & Travel Retail at Mondottica, said: “As a brand, AllSaints is renowned for its distinctive silhouettes, meticulous attention to detail, sustainable practices, cultural influence and a unique design philosophy. Its sunglasses follow all those principles.

With AllSaints already popular and well-established on domestic markets throughout the UK, Europe, the US and Asia, we are ready to take the outstanding AllSaints sunglasses intothe global travel retail channel.”

All pieces within the range are made from Eastman Acetate Renew, have UV 400 protection lenses, and include five-barrel hinge components engraved with the AllSaints logo.

The sustainable material is derived from carbon renewal technology which breaks down hard-to-recycle plastic waste.

Acetate Renew significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel usage when compared to conventional acetate manufacturing processes.

The end product is also indistinguishable from traditional acetate.

“Mondottica’s mission is to consciously and authentically take very credible steps to improve the sustainability of our collections and operations. AllSaints’ stand-out style and focus on sustainability is a perfect fit,” concluded Porte.

