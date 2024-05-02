Maison Audry brings cognac collections to GTR at TFWA Singapore

Family owned cognac house Maison Audry is introducing a selection of its rich and complex blends to the global travel retail industry at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (12-16 May).

Exhibiting at the show (stand number 2-N1) forms part of the company’s mission to develop its reputation overseas, with global travel retail – and specifically launching in Asia Pacific – an important part of the strategy.

“We are taking part in TFWA Asia Pacific for the first time with the ambition to present Maison Audry and its superb range of cognacs to key stakeholders in the travel retail industry,” said Mathieu Vanhalst, Managing Director, Maison Audry.

“We have a strong vision and growth plans for Asia. Now that the region is in recovery since Covid, the time is right for us to establish distribution through key airport locations.

“Asia has a number of high traffic air hubs and that’s where we want to be.”

Vanhalst, who is well-known in the travel retail industry due to his seven years with TFWA (2006-2013), joined Maison Audry in 2023.

He is tasked with continuing the revival of the house, while overseeing the commercial development of the brand in the French market and internationally.

Established in 1878, Maison Audry stands out for its distinctive cognacs that are a blend of eaux-de-vies gleaned exclusively from Petite and Grande Champagne regions.

The specific terroirs where the grapes are grown create the ideal conditions for a long ageing process, allowing for the rich and complex notes to develop.

For travel retail, Maison Audry will focus on three SKUs that are ideally suited to the channel: Collection 78, Réserve Aristide and the Discovery Box.

Collection 78 is the ‘purest expression’ of the Maison Audry ‘savoir-faire’. For this, the master blender selects the very best vintages to offer a unique collection of cognac single casks, marking its first lot of cognac 100% Grande Champagne 1978 (with tis name referencing the company’s centenary).

The collection features just 288 numbered decanters as a limited edition, each with its own handcrafted ceramic stopper.

The aromatic profile comprises a first gourmet nose of candied fruits, apricots, figs. Once opened in the glass, subtle notes of mango compote and ripe apples appear, followed by pastry aromas, custard and orange blossom. The olfactory finish leads to fresh wood and cigar box notes.

Réserve Aristide is described as a ‘pure ode to Grand Champagne’ with five decades of slow ageing that take the consumer on a journey through a palette of spices, cooked peaches, black pepper, liquorice, fig, clove, nutmeg, honey, violet and marzipan.

This 100% Grand Champagne blends 50 years old eaux de vie, with and without lees, sourced from the prestigious Grand Champagne terroir.

The Discovery Box is a handy way for travelling consumers to discover Maison Audry.

This exclusive gift pack includes three expressions: Napoléon, XO and Réserve Spéciale, each in a 200ml bottle.

Finally, Maison Audry has partnered with ceramist artists to create original pieces of art celebrating its cognacs.

In Singapore, the brand will show the latest ‘Art Audry’, a VSOP blended for cocktails and mixology, which captures the ‘fun-loving, lively and versatile side of cognac’.

The bottle design is inspired by the French ceramist artist Anne Lesca.

