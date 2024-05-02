Cunard’s Queen Anne guests to benefit from ‘dedicated shopping host’

By Luke Barras-hill |

Guests will encounter timeless fashion items from an assortment of revered brands, several of which are first-to-sea or exclusive.

Cruise retailer Harding+ has shared details of its retail offer on Cunard’s latest ship Queen Anne, which makes its maiden voyage to Lisbon on 3 May.

The 3,000-guest capacity Queen Anne, which entered her home port of Southampton on Tuesday (30 April), boasts a curated assortment of brands and immersive experiences, including a a dedicated shopping host to welcome guests, understand and attend to their shopping needs.

A ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ located in the centre of the retail space is intended to tell the Cunard story using an eclectic and rare set of brands and so-called ‘curiosities’, says the cruise retailer.

State-of-the-art transparent screens and illuminated, well-appointed cabinets marry aspects of Cunard’s heritage and its future ambitions through celebrated pieces from Chanel, Garrard, Theo Fabergé, Launer, By Alona and others.

‘Experience Lounge’

An ‘Experience Lounge’ encourages guests to taste, try-on and learn more about the provenance and heritage of key retail partners, with the ability to alter the range according to destination and season.

This underpins, says Harding+, insights that point to consumers’ increased desire for experiential-led retail.

Harding+ says its ‘curated range of brands, experiences and customer insight-led levels of detail will provide a retail experience to match’.

Garrard has a dedicated boutique showcasing fine jewellery; Bremont displays its British watch collections within the watch store and Cabinet of Curiosities; and Harding+’s dedicated Reloved brand for pre-loved luxury goods makes an appearance with vintage leather accessories, and luxury vintage jewellery by Susan Caplan.

Meanwhile, the Cunard merchandise store features the brand-new Queen Anne collection and Cunard heritage range of gifts and mementos that take their inspiration from the Cunard archives while adding a contemporary twist.

A heightened approach to service culture coupled with a wide and engaging programme of retail events underpins the Harding+ mission while acting as a ‘mantra for every element of the retail model’, adds the cruise retailer.

Cunard’s Queen Anne makes her maiden seven-night voyage captained by Inger Thorhauge to Lisbon on 3 May. Source: Cunard.

Peter Newbould, Chief Commercial Officer at Harding+ said: “We are hugely excited to see Queen Anne setting sail. The ship is truly beautiful – a spectacular addition to the Cunard fleet – and we have worked closely with the Cunard team to create a truly premium retail experience.

“We have used our combined guest and customer insight to deliver a unique retail proposition, with a number of first-at-sea or exclusive partnerships with Garrard, Chapel Down, By Alona, Launer, Raishma and Atkinsons to attract guests to the retail area and new reasons to shop. Chief among these is the Cabinet of Curiosities, a one-of-a-kind gallery unlike anything on any other ship.

“The palatial surroundings, hands-on customer service and world-class brand roster really exemplify the Cunard experience. We’re hugely grateful to Cunard, our brand partners and, of course, all of our office and shipboard team for helping us to make this a reality. We can’t wait for the ship to sail and for customers to experience it.”

Eleven different shopping areas grace Cunard’s Queen Anne.

Cunard took ownership of the 113,000-ton Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard banner, at a traditional handover ceremony at the famed Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice on 19 April.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
Middle East

Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has unveiled the first stage of its much-vaunted duty...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
UPDATE: MEA fuels Heinemann turnover to €3.6bn International
image description
Edrington celebrates Macallan and Highland Park shop-in-shop firsts Europe
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Otis McAllister on confectionery’s evolution The Americas
image description
JFK T6 advances retail and F&B bidding round The Americas
image description
WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport The Americas
image description
Guerlain brings Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile pop-up store to Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
R.O.C.K.S. Whiskey Chilling Stones speeds expansion with Lufthansa listing International
image description
Monarq Group teams up with DFS to introduce Condesa Gin to JFK T4 The Americas
image description
QDF pledges more shop openings after HIA lands Skytrax airport retail honours Middle East
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR, ARI & Redbreast launch Cuatro Barriles Edition at DUB Europe
right