The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel

Whyte & Mackay has extended The Dalmore Luminary Series – curated in partnership with V&A Dundee – with a new collection.

The release is the second chapter of a collaboration that aims to bring together luminaries from the worlds of whisky and architectural design.

The two-part release features The Collectible and The Rare – both age statement rare Highland single malt whiskies presented within a glass amber sculpture and collectable presentation.

A new partnership for The Dalmore

The Dalmore Luminary – The Rare – 2024 Edition will be offered at auction with all proceeds donated to Scotland’s design museum. The Dalmore Luminary – The Collectible – 2024 Edition is available now at leading luxury and specialist retailers globally. There is a limited allocation for the GTR channel.

The different elements of the new collection were conceived collaboratively by Melodie Leung, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, together with Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker at The Dalmore, and Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE.

The Collectible liquid incorporates a small amount of exceptionally rare peated Dalmore spirit. The 16 Year Old whisky was matured in Bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Graham’s Tawny Port pipes and Apostoles sherry casks, with a small portion in peated, hand-selected, ex-refill Bourbon casks.

Its profile features herbal wood smoke over a nose of Manuka honey, crème brûlée, antique leather and delicate tropical notes complemented by a rich palate of ripe figs, oranges, forest fruits and brioche.

Whyte & Mackay Managing Director Global Travel Retail Janice McIntosh commented: “The Dalmore Luminary Collectible will be a feature showcase in key airport hubs from April to July, amplifying the unique creative and philanthropic partnership between The Dalmore, Melodie Leung and the V&A Dundee to the modern luxury traveller.

“This limited edition celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence from The Dalmore whisky makers and celebrates the journey of craft and exploration that has culminated in a very special one-of-a-kind flavour profile.”

The Dalmore Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass added: “This was a true meeting of minds, and the new releases beautifully express the shared journey we’ve all been on.

“While crafting our two new whiskies, we used the technique of time – nurtured carefully to transform through blending – to elevate The Dalmore to a new level. Flavour, colour and form meet together in a holistic sensory experience with swirls of texture, depth, complexity and nuance. We are delighted to finally be sharing these special whiskies with the world.”

Only three decanters and two sculptures of The Dalmore Rare 49 Year Old whisky will ever be made, with one set to be auctioned at Sotheby’s this month, with all proceeds donated to V&A Dundee.

Leung commented: “Experiencing The Dalmore’s outstanding craftsmanship first-hand and being initiated into the complex world of whisky making by Gregg and Richard provided extremely fertile ground for design inspiration.

“The sculpture we created for The Rare was inspired by our fascinating discussions around the interaction and flow of flavour notes in the whisky-making process. It mirrors the multiple layers of ageing and blending that went into creating this whisky, which is the exquisite product of nature channelled over time.”

