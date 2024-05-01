Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show

By Trbusiness Editor |

Whyte & Mackay Fettercairn 17 Year Old whisky

2024 is Fettercairn’s bicentennial year.

The new travel retail exclusive collection from Fettercairn will be a key focus for Whyte & Mackay at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition (Stand 2-N2, Basement 2).

As the brand marks the start of its bicentennial year, Fettercairn is looking to continue the momentum which has seen it become a key driver of spend in the market and, alongside The Dalmore, outperform the category by +24% in Asia Pacific alone (according to IWSR).

Fettercairn unveils new TREX range

The new three-expression Fettercairn travel retail exclusive range features a 14 Year Old, 17 Year Old and 25 Year Old edition, all of which demonstrate the brand’s unique tropical house style. The range is non-chill filtered, natural colour and available in a 70cl format.

Marketing Director Global Travel Retail Janice McIntosh noted: “Asia Travel Retail is incredibly important for ultra-premium and single malt Scotch whisky, with the region responsible for over 50% of category value sales.

“The new Fettercairn range will ensure the strong [performance] of the brand continues to propel this category growth for our partners, attracting travellers with the unique progressive Highland Malt flavour profile and distinctive packaging.”

Whyte & Mackay Fettercairn travel retail exclusive whisky range

The new three-expression Fettercairn travel retail exclusive range is non-chill filtered, natural colour and available in a 70cl format.

Overcoming purchase barriers

Demand for newness remains a key driver of spend for malt whisky in the travel retail channel. However, conversion levels remain comparatively low. Whyte & Mackay has committed to identifying the barriers to purchase, thereby helping to unlock further long-term growth.

Dedicated research carried out by Whyte & Mackay at point of purchase has looked at establishing how to make the market easier for shoppers to understand and navigate. Consumers’ desire for storytelling and emotional connection is well served within whisky. But with conversion at 37% there is still significant untapped potential.

Using data gleaned from consumers, Whyte & Mackay has developed a growth plan built around six key principles, and tailored to four defined shopper missions and purchase decision moments.

This plan is now in the testing stage. Whyte & Mackay says its team is looking forward to discussing both it and the potential for growth with partners and stakeholders in Singapore later this month.

READ MORE: The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel

READ MORE: Whyte & Mackay celebrates Jura success with Dubai Duty Free campaign

READ MORE: 16YO and 23YO Fettercairn single malts to sweeten the tastebuds at TFWE

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
Middle East

Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has unveiled the first stage of its much-vaunted duty...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
WHSmith North America cuts ribbon on four new stores at Nashville Airport The Americas
image description
ARI celebrates World Earth Day with host of green initiatives Sustainability
image description
Monarq Group teams up with DFS to introduce Condesa Gin to JFK T4 The Americas
image description
Qatar Duty Free dials up the luxury with new Dior boutique at DOH Middle East
image description
Lotte Duty Free launches liquor & tobacco store at Gimpo Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Summit of the Americas attracts 1,207 registered delegates over two full days The Americas
image description
Pernod Ricard joins forces with Avolta on new Chivas Regal promotion Regional News
image description
Bulgari, Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann partner on new Frankfurt store Europe
image description
Dubai Duty Free heads to Newbury for Spring Trials horseracing weekend Europe
image description
London Gatwick joins Natural Partnership CIC's Sussex Six campaign Europe
right