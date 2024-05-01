Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show

The new travel retail exclusive collection from Fettercairn will be a key focus for Whyte & Mackay at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition (Stand 2-N2, Basement 2).

As the brand marks the start of its bicentennial year, Fettercairn is looking to continue the momentum which has seen it become a key driver of spend in the market and, alongside The Dalmore, outperform the category by +24% in Asia Pacific alone (according to IWSR).

Fettercairn unveils new TREX range

The new three-expression Fettercairn travel retail exclusive range features a 14 Year Old, 17 Year Old and 25 Year Old edition, all of which demonstrate the brand’s unique tropical house style. The range is non-chill filtered, natural colour and available in a 70cl format.

Marketing Director Global Travel Retail Janice McIntosh noted: “Asia Travel Retail is incredibly important for ultra-premium and single malt Scotch whisky, with the region responsible for over 50% of category value sales.

“The new Fettercairn range will ensure the strong [performance] of the brand continues to propel this category growth for our partners, attracting travellers with the unique progressive Highland Malt flavour profile and distinctive packaging.”

Overcoming purchase barriers

Demand for newness remains a key driver of spend for malt whisky in the travel retail channel. However, conversion levels remain comparatively low. Whyte & Mackay has committed to identifying the barriers to purchase, thereby helping to unlock further long-term growth.

Dedicated research carried out by Whyte & Mackay at point of purchase has looked at establishing how to make the market easier for shoppers to understand and navigate. Consumers’ desire for storytelling and emotional connection is well served within whisky. But with conversion at 37% there is still significant untapped potential.

Using data gleaned from consumers, Whyte & Mackay has developed a growth plan built around six key principles, and tailored to four defined shopper missions and purchase decision moments.

This plan is now in the testing stage. Whyte & Mackay says its team is looking forward to discussing both it and the potential for growth with partners and stakeholders in Singapore later this month.

