Guerlain launches Rose Amira exclusively with Dubai Duty Free 

By Faye Bartle |

Guerlain Rose Amira

Rose Amira is part of the intense Absolus Allegoria collection.

French beauty house Guerlain is launching Rose Amira, the latest addition to the Absolus Allegoria fragrance collection, into travel retail exclusively with Dubai Duty Free.

The retailer is putting the sensual woody scent in the spotlight with an animation package running from 1-15 March at Dubai International Airport.

On 8 March, a special event was hosted featuring a guest of the brand, regional fragrance expert Bashar Hakeem.

The wider Absolus Allegoria Collection, comprising six fragrances in total, was launched in the local markets across MEA in February.

For Rose Amira, Guerlian perfumer Delphine Jelk developed a bespoke rose composition by fusing the botanical nuances of the essence with the rounder accents of the absolute.

Guerlain Rose Amira

Rose Amira made its travel retail debut with Dubai Duty Free in March 2024.

This was shaped by an eau de rose obtained from the distillation of petals.

The careful process reveals the lemony, fruity, spicy and honeyed notes of the flower’s delicate multi-faceted fragrance.

Musks are blended with patchouli, as well as an earthy and woody Vulcanolide plus touches of Helvetolide.

The bottles for the Absolus Allegoria collection are crafted in France, using 15% recycled glass, with an unscrewable spray pump and transparent lacquer to help encourage recycling.

