Garrett Coogan joins Qatar Duty Free as VP on back of QDC acquisition

Garrett Coogan joins Qatar Duty Free

Garrett Coogan will manage the core duty free business at Hamad International Airport for QDF.

Experienced industry executive Garrett Coogan has joined Qatar Duty Free as Vice President from Qatar Distribution Company (QDC), following the organisation’s full acquisition of the wines and spirits distributor.

Coogan is set to play a pivotal role in the transition period and beyond, drawing on his six-year tenure as SVP of QDC, which is the sole licensed distributor of wines and spirits in Qatar.

Since its establishment in 2000, QDC has been operated on behalf of Qatar Airways by Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME).

It exclusively offers a wide range of wines and spirits to licensed hotels and qualifying private individuals in Qatar.

Coogan has more than 30 years’ experience in the retail industry with Aer Rianta, having held leadership positions at airport duty free operations in Russia, Ukraine, Bahrain and Cyprus, before joining QDC in 2018.

Under Coogan’s leadership, QDC doubled the number of outlets serviced across Qatar and contributed the success of the FIFA World Cup.

In his new role, he will manage the core duty free business at Hamad International Airport, reflecting his extensive retail expertise and making him a key appointment to the QDF team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Garrett Coogan to the QDF leadership team,” said Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Thabet Musleh.

“Having worked with Garrett during his tenure at QDC, I appreciate first-hand the knowledge and experience he will bring to our business. His deep understanding of the local market, combined with a truly international perspective, is a formidable combination and something we can draw on as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Acquiring QDF helps to further diversify QDF’s business, expanding its operations into distribution and domestic retail in line with the organisation’s ambitious growth plans.

“The acquisition of QDC is an important milestone in our ongoing mission to expand Qatar Duty Free’s business by leveraging our significant retail, marketing and logistics expertise,” said Musleh.

“Having consolidated our position in wine and spirits across Hamad International Airport’s retail, and now in the local market, we believe there is significant growth to be delivered by driving greater efficiencies and synergies across this footprint.

“We extend our gratitude to the team at Aer Rianta for its successful stewardship of the QDC business over the last 20-plus years.”

