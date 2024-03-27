Toy World Distributor enters Abu Dhabi with Kreol Travel Retail and Lagardère

Kreol Travel Retail, a duty-free distribution company in the Middle East, India and Africa, has collaborated with Toy World Distributor LLC and Lagardère Travel Retail to promote its Carrera and Revell brands.

Brand training for both brands was recently given at the Kreol Group headquarters to Lagardère employees working in Abu Dhabi duty free, where the brands will be available for live demonstrations and purchase.

Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director of Kreol Group said: “The Lagardère staff exhibited exceptional enthusiasm during the training program, which is something we love to see.

Beyond just getting products onto the shelves, sales staff must have confidence in what exactly the products are and how they work – especially so in this category, where live demonstrations are key.”

Carrera is most widely known for its slot car racing sets, while Revell’s range of toys covers planes, trains and automobiles in the form of kits and puzzles.

Arakulath also expressed a commitment to proactive brand awareness and training initiatives: “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of regular sales training and we plan on filling our calendar with training sessions for all our brands, across all categories for all of our duty-free customers.”

