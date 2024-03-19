Nikka Whisky and Monarq Group seal distribution deal for the Caribbean

Nikka Whisky has extended its partnership with Americas distributor Monarq Group to deliver its whisky and spirits portfolio to consumers across the Caribbean, including in duty free.

Under the strategic distribution agreement, Monarq Group will leverage its extensive network and expertise to introduce Nikka’s signature blends, including the signature Nikka Whisky From The Barrel, as well as an array of other Japanese whiskies and Coffey vodka and gin, to the vibrant region.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Monarq Group beyond the Mexican market, to expand our presence in the Caribbean,” said Emiko Kaji, Global Marketing & Sales Department General Manager for Nikka.

“With their unparalleled understanding of the region’s preferences and market dynamics, we are confident that this collaboration will elevate the accessibility and appreciation of Nikka’s curated whisky and spirits offerings, along with rich stories behind them.”

Through the collaboration, the duo aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the artistry of Japanese whisky in the region.

“After successfully launching Nikka in the Mexican market in 2023, we are pleased extending our partnership to the Caribbean territory,” commented Robert de Monchy, Managing Director, Monarq Group.

“Nikka Japanese Whisky aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering our customers the finest selection of spirits from around the world.

“Nikka’s dedication to quality and tradition resonates strongly with Caribbean consumers, and we are excited to embark on this journey together.”

Monarq Group operates in the domestic and duty free markets of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in US duty free, including the cruise channel.

