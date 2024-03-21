Heinemann, Haas and Hulkenberg team up to send F1 fan to Grand Prix

As a sponsor of Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, Heinemann and Haas – the team Hulkenberg races under – teamed up to create a fan competition, offering the winner a trip to the Australian Grand Prix weekend in Melbourne.

Heinemann says as part of its ongoing commitment to its customers, Heinemann & Me loyalty program members had the opportunity to win one two tickets to the Melbourne race, with the prize package including VIP privileges, a behind-the-scenes visit to the pit lane, and a meet and greet with Nico Hulkenberg.

The competition, which closed on March 3, will see the winner attend the race on Sunday 24 March.

New South Wales-based superfan Kerrin Fernandez shared his excitement on winning the competition: “Going from watching the F1 on TV to experiencing it in Melbourne firsthand is a dream come true. I would have never thought it possible to have the opportunity to experience the thrill of F1 up close – a huge thank you to Heinemann and Nico Hulkenberg for making my dream a reality.”

Heinemann’s sponsorship of Hulkenberg, which launched in March 2023, has been renewed for another year, as Hulkenberg attended a fan meet & greet at the Heinemann store in Sydney Airport on March 20.

This newly inaugurated retail concept marks Australia’s first domestic terminal department store, spanning over 2,270sq m across Sydney Airport domestic terminals 2 and 3.

Speaking to the collaboration and competition with Heinemann, Nico Hulkenberg commented: “Extending my partnership with Heinemann into 2024 is testament to our shared commitment to push for excellence.

Together, we’re not only enabling unique experiences for fans but also creating unforgettable memories that extend beyond the track. I’m thrilled to partner on this incredible opportunity and look forward to meeting the lucky winner.”

