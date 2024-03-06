Heinemann confirms allocation of 14 stores aboard Icon of the Seas

Gebr. Heinemann, through its 100% subsidiary Heinemann Americas, Inc., has started to operate 14 retail venues on board Icon of the Seas, the lead ship of the Icon class from Royal Caribbean.

As a result of a 2019 tender, this will be the fourth Royal Caribbean ship awarded to the travel retailer, which is currently operating aboard Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas and Independence of the Seas.

The stores offer an exclusive selection of Royal Caribbean branded logo merchandise, in addition to fine watches, fine & fashion jewelry, spirits, perfumes & cosmetics, and vintage luxury leather goods and watches.

Several luxury brands are represented onboard, including Chanel, Cartier and Hublot. Watches from Cartier and Hublot are offered in a multi-brand store which also displays certified pre-owned Rolex watches.

Notably, the first at-sea Omega boutique has been introduced, and brands new to the cruise channel, such as: Sunday Riley; Bond No.9; Parfums de Marly, Kylie Cosmetics; Supergoop; Sol de Janeiro, and Casamigos are also listed.

There is also a store offering certified pre-owned luxury handbags with models from Hermès, Louis Vuitton and others, as well as watches. Here, guests can purchase unique and rare products. The curated selection also features a co-branded collection with Vineyard Vines, and an Icon exclusive Woodford Reserve.

Our certified pre-owned products offer luxury brands at affordable prices, great quality, variety and availability. Pre-owned luxury also makes a lot of sense from a sustainability perspective, as these products contribute to the careful use of resources,’ added Hoeborn.

As a result of a partnership between Heinemann and Royal Caribbean which commenced in 2019, Icon of the Seas marks the third new build launched by Heinemann Americas since the onset of the pandemic. For context, the ship is one of the largest cruise ships ever built, measuring 365 meters in length; it can accommodate 5,610 guests and 2,850 crew members,

Heinemann says this achievement firmly cements the travel retailer’s standing as the leading expert for new builds within the industry.

