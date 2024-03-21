Lotte Duty Free welcomes Jay Chou to Phantaci pop-up in downtown Sydney

By Faye Bartle |

Lotte Duty Free x Jay Chou

Lotte Duty Free’s Phantaci pop-up store in downtown Sydney.

Lotte Duty Free is further raising its profile in Oceania as the official sponsor of the Australian leg of the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour, complemented by a pop-up for the star’s fashion brand Phantaci in downtown Sydney.

More than 50,000 people attended the concerts, which were held in Sydney on 2 March and in Melbourne on 16 & 17 March.

To tie in with the tour, the Korea retailer also opened a Phantaci pop-up store in downtown Sydney on 29 February, named after the sought-after fashion brand established by the star.

The celebratory VIP event, held on its opening day, was attended by a host of global celebrities and local influencers, including Taiwanese star Alan Ko.

The next day, Jay Chou, who is known as the King of Mandopop, made a surprise appearance and posed for photos with shoppers.

While visiting the Phantaci pop-up, Chou also stopped by a speciality liquor space in the Sydney downtown store and met with customers and Lotte employees.

Lotte Duty Free x Jay Chou

Lotte Duty Free is stepping up its marketing in Oceania as the official sponsor of the Australian leg of the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour.

“We are very pleased to welcome our customers as the official sponsor of Jay Chou’s concert in Australia, which is highly popular not only in Greater China but also around the world,” said Lee Seung-jun, Head of Global Operations at Lotte Duty Free.

“Lotte Duty Free will continue to make efforts to introduce various marketing campaigns that can enhance the duty free shopping experience of multinational tourists.”

Lotte Duty Free’s sales in Oceania in January and February 2024 increased by around 232% compared to the same period last year.

Lotte Duty Free x Jay Chou

Jay Chou performing on stage to a packed audience on Australia.

As a result, Lotte is stepping up its marketing efforts to attract tourists from all over the world, including the Chinese, who the retailer says are the main consumers of duty free in Oceania.

Currently, Lotte Duty Free operates 14 stores in six overseas countries, including Australia and New Zealand, as well as Singapore and Vietnam.

Last year, Lotte Duty Free was awarded the duty free concession at Melbourne Airport and also won the competitive tender to operate a 10-year duty free concession at Brisbane Airport.

Furthermore, in January this year, the company held a grand opening ceremony for its Singapore Changi Airport branch and formalised the operation of all overseas stores, strengthening its drive to become a leading global travel retailer.

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

Cairo Airport primes retail & F&B tender at T3

JCDecaux research offers major passenger insights

