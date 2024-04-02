Chisinau International Airport launches open tender for F&B and retail

By Benedict Evans |

Chisinau Airport

Chișinău International Airport is the main air gate of the Republic of Moldova.

Chisinau International Airport says the contract duration is three years, which may be prolonged based on the signing of an additional annex, provided all contractual obligations are met by the tenant.

Bids are due between 26 March and 15 April, with the applications reviewed between 15-16 April. The winner of the open tender will be announced on 17 April.

The tender is for a single lot with premises in the limited access and common access areas of the airport, Express Lounge, and airport territory (this includes a travel retail shop, restaurant, cafeteria, business lounge, storage premises, and a canteen). Together these premises comprise 11 units, totalling 5 151,8sq m.

Chisinau International Airport (Chisinau) says its expectations of the winning bidder include: improvement of the overall traveler experience; Creation and operation of commercially attractive units; the combination of local heritage with the international offer; and an increase in the share of non-aeronautical revenues.

The focus on enhancing traditional elements within the tender boils down to the following key points: the commercialisation of products, made in Moldova from 10 or more national producers; and the distribution of products (also made in Moldova) via a sales network of the economic agent, in other locations, countries, airports.

Chisinau also made the following statement regarding rent for the open tender locations:

“The starting amount of the monthly rent for the 10 premises which are the subject of the rent is €154 615,9 per month, VAT excluded. The amount of the rent payment is set for passenger traffic of 2.8 million passengers. With every increase of passenger traffic with 100 thousand, annual rent will increase with 2% annually, and in case of decrease of passenger traffic, the amount of the rent payment will remain unchanged.”

Chisinau Internațional Airport

During summer navigation season 2024, 23 airlines will be operating regular and charter flights from Chișinău International Airport to 43 international destinations.

From 20152019, the total passenger flow of Chișinău International Airport increased by around 35%. The maximum passenger flow was registered in 2019 reaching a total of 2.9m passengers.

Chisinau says it expects pax to reach 3m by the end of 2024, and 4.5m by 2027.  Like many others, the airport was badly affected by the onset of the covid pandemic and the emergence of the Ukraine conflict.

In 2023, the pre-pandemic numbers were almost reached, with the total number of passengers rising to 2.8m.

Upon successful reception of the tender, the tenant will have up to 90 calendar days from the date of handover for the arrangement of premises and start of commercial activities.

 

