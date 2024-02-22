Hanse Distribution celebrates successful Aviator F-Series relaunch

Travel retail manufacturer and distributor Hanse Distribution has reported “excellent success” for its Aviator F-Series relaunch, which has won listings across 20 airlines.

EasyJet, Lufthansa, TUI UK and Germany, Condor, Eurowings and Kenya Airways have all taken the watch range, with “positive discussions” ongoing with both ground retailers and cruise operators.

The F-Series range is a travel retail exclusive line, designed to appeal to the travelling consumer and hold appeal for gifting.

“We are way ahead of our budgeted sales for the relaunch of Aviator F-Series, and would like to thank our customers for their support and faith in the brand,” said Stuart McGuire, Hanse Strategic Business Advisor, and Managing Director of JNS Brand Management Ltd.

“The proven historical success of Aviator is obviously important, but the response to the new collection across all categories has been very pleasing.

“We are particularly pleased with the response for the latest generation Smart Technique watches which are already selling through very well with extremely positive consumer feedback.”

McGuire launched the original Aviator watches in travel retail with Scorpio Worldwide back in 2006.

“Through the Hanse sales team we will continue to develop sales for the brand, and have some new concepts already in motion for launch at TFWA World Exhibition this year,” he added.

Earlier this month, Hanse teamed up with travel retail agency Blueprint to secure inflight listings for accessible eyewear brand Messyweekend with Eurowings, Discover Airlines and Marabu Airlines.