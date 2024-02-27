Pernod Ricard GTR partners with TR Consumer Forum as diamond sponsor

TRBusiness and data partner m1nd-set are delighted to announce that Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (GTR) is supporting the TR Consumer Forum 2024 in Dubai as a diamond sponsor.

The partnership underscores the value Pernod Ricard GTR places on consumer insights in driving forward its business strategy.

“We have been involved in the TR Consumer Forum since it first launched in London back in 2021,” said Liya Zhang, VP Marketing, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

“Our belief in the importance of consumer insights remains as strong now as it was then.

“Our traveller-centric strategy is rooted in our understanding of traveller behaviour by typology and shopping occasion.

“It is through this layered approach that we were able to create a demand space framework which informs our strategy and ambitions.

“As the only event fully dedicated to consumer insights, we are not only pleased to support this by sharing our own experiences, but we are excited to see what we can glean from our industry peers and those specialists joining the programme from outside of our industry.”

Organised by TRBusiness and hosted by Dubai Duty Free, the fourth edition of the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s consumer-centric conference is taking place from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai.

Delegates can expect an action-packed two-and-a-half day programme with the global conference agenda curated under the theme of: ‘Turning expectations into reality: catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

Key USPs include exclusive consumer insights from m1nd-set worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

This is in addition to the return of the sustainability focused Green Shoots Exchange, compelling keynote addresses and a raft of trend-relevant panel discussions, alongside networking lunches, coffee breaks, an opening cocktail and networking dinner.

An insight into the strategy

This year, Pernod Ricard GTR is focusing on catering to evolving consumer demands through exclusive products, cutting-edge retail design and sophisticated training tools to generate sustainable value growth.

The company will be sharing its knowledge to those in attendance at the forum.

“Consumers continue to demand unique and exclusive products in the channel, as well as great value for money,” said Zhang.

“Appetite for rare and collectible items in travel retail also remains strong in key markets.

“What we see increasing more and more in importance are elevated customer experiences; whether those are online or in store, which is why we are investing in all traveller touchpoints.

“This involves of course offering exceptional products, in a captivating setting, but crucially we must offer engaging, knowledgeable and passionate brand ambassadors.

“Our Head of Retail Training, Julie Foley, will be able to share much more on our training programme and strategy during the 2024 TR Consumer Forum event in Dubai, this June.”

The company’s new CEO, Laurent Pillet who, as reported, took the reins from Mohit Lal following his retirement last year, has voiced how Pernod Ricard GTR ‘puts travellers at the heart of everything’ the company does.

“This really sums up Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail’s approach, but we are not alone in this,” explained Zhang.

“As an industry, our plans should originate with the traveller. If they don’t, we can expect to be disappointed by the results and outcomes.”

