Delegates can now pre-register for this year’s ASUTIL Conference, which will take place on 19-20 June at the Hilton Bogotá Corferias in Bogotá, Colombia.

An early bird registration discount will apply until Tuesday 9 April and attendees can enjoy preferential rates at the conference’s hotel.

Regular pricing will apply from Wednesday 10 April and remains open until Friday 7 June.

The event managed by TFWA is set to welcome guests with an opening cocktail on the evening of Tuesday 18 June, with a further social activity planned for Friday 21 June.

Avolta, Attenza Duty Free, Colonia Express, Carilux Duty Free, Avianca, Mondelēz, and JTI are among the sponsors, with “limited opportunities” still available for other brands to lend their support.

Colombia’s capital city, revealed as the destination for the 2024 ASUTIL Conference during TFWA Cannes week last year, will offer a “vibrant backdrop” for the DF&TR community to unite and conduct business.

“With TFWA’s management, we succeeded in making Buenos Aires a memorable event, where we confirmed our conviction about its identity and uniqueness,” commented Carlos Loaiza-Keel, Secretary General, ASUTIL.

“TFWA will once again collaborate with ASUTIL to make Bogotá an even better event. A city that deserves the opportunity to be known for their thriving market and vibrant culture.

“We will have a hotel tailored to our networking and socialisation goals, a distinguished list of speakers, and the support of our members and sponsors to make everything unforgettable. We cannot be more excited and enthusiastic.”

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President of TFWA, added: “The South American duty free and travel retail market is dynamic, rapidly growing and brimming with potential. We are proud to once again support ASUTIL to champion the ASUTIL Conference in Bogotá. Working alongside the ASUTIL team last year was a terrific experience, and this was reflected in the success of the event.

“We are really looking forward to reconnecting with friends and colleagues from across South America in Bogotá, as we explore the vast commercial potential of this region once again.”

The ASUTIL Conference made its return last year after an almost six-year hiatus on 7-8 June at the Hotel Hilton in Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Coverage from that event can be found at the links below:

READ MORE: ASUTIL delegates gain timely updates on Brazil and Uruguay borders duty free

READ MORE: Make duty free relevant to digital natives to boost shopper spend

READ MORE: “If we maximise sales together, we all win” says Dufry’s Rossinyol

For further reading, click the following:

READ MORE: Avolta’s Enrique Urioste elected President of ASUTIL for 2024-2026 term

READ MORE: ASUTIL Secretary General José Luis Donagaray retires; replacement named

READ MORE: ASUTIL Conference to take place in Colombia’s Bogotá next year

READ MORE: Dates confirmed as ASUTIL Conference set for comeback in June 2023