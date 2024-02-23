Clarins urges travellers to “Explore Beautifully” with latest Hainan pop-up

The pop-up from Clarins Global Travel Retail (Clarins GTR) was installed at the Haikou International Duty Free City Shopping Complex in Hainan, China, in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG).

Clarins says its vision for the future of skincare is underlined by a renewed commitment to the promotion of ethical beauty, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

“This pop-up again expresses Clarins’ deeply-rooted dedication to sustainability and brings a new spotlight to our unwavering commitment towards our mission: ‘Making lives more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet’,” said Alexandre Callens, President of Clarins GTR.

Omnichannel activation

The pop-up is divided into four zones.

Customers in zone one can scan a QR code which links to a digital guide to the Clarins Beauty Trail via a WeChat mini program.

This guide allows them to collect digital stamps which, upon completion, offer a chance to take home Clarins products from the pop-up.

The second zone (above) is focused on Clarins’ ethical sourcing and efforts in community development.

Zone three features a personalised beauty routine with a Clarins beauty expert, who will assess customer’s skincare needs, providing expert advice and solutions.

The fourth and final zone prompts customers to make an interactive commitment on a digital pledge wall and contribute to Clarins’ sustainability drive; every pledge made either at the pop-up or a website in Hainan will result in the planting of a mangrove tree via a collaboration with the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association (BROCA).

Additionally, every customer receives a special gift upon completion.

Eco-design

One of the primary tenets connecting all four zones is eco-design.

A range of sustainable materials with environmental certifications have been used, prioritising the use of recycled or recyclable elements.

All ironware is organised for recycling and reuse, and the composition of acrylic used consists of 80% recycled post-consumer acrylic.

Similarly, the outer carton packaging for travel- exclusive sets available is crafted from FSC-certified paper from sustainably managed forests, printed with soy-based ink, and free from cellophane wrapping.

Finally, the gift pouches are fashioned from eco-friendly materials such as natural fibres.

“CDFG (China Duty Free Group) is pleased to support Clarins in this Explore Beautifully pop-up where we can have the opportunity to educate travellers and consumers alike on the finer points of Clarins ingredient sourcing, ethical product formulation, and eco-conscious packaging,” said Dorothy Liu, Deputy General Manager of CDFG, Perfume & Cosmetics, Central Merchandising Division.

Fair trade programs

Alongside these pop-ups, Clarins is highlighting its commitment to Fair Trade Programs, which ensure ethical sourcing intended to give back to the broader communities which supply these naturally sourced ingredients.

Examples of these ingredients include the cultivation of Madagascar’s ‘Leaf of Life’, used in Clarins’ Double Serum; Indian Moringa for its Gentle Foaming Cleanser; Turkish hazelnut used in a range of lip oils; and Shea Nuts and Butter in Burkina Faso for the Extra Firming Range.

On a holistic level, Clarins says its values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women and in abiding respect for both nature and people, with commitments to sustainable sourcing and eco-design, and partnerships with PUR Projet – over 536,000 trees planted – and FEED – over 34 million school lunches provided to children in need.

READ MORE: Masi partners with China Duty Free Group on limited edition wine

READ MORE: L’Occitane Group and CDFG open debut hotel-inspired pop-up in Hainan