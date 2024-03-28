Guerlain launches first Oceania travel retail Parfumerie D’art pop-up at SYD

By Faye Bartle |

Guerlain at SYD

The SYD pop-up store is open until 4 April.

Guerlain has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann to launch an exclusive Parfumerie d’Art Pop-Up at Sydney Airport, marking the Oceania travel retail debut of the luxury concept.
 
The pop-up store, which was unveiled on 11 January and is open until 4 April, celebrates the launch of Néroli Plein Sud into the L’Art & La Matière fragrance collection.

The scent takes its cue from the Antoine de Saint Exupéry novel, Southern Mail, evoking the energy of Morocco.

On top of presenting this new hero launch, the Parfumerie d’Art Pop-up immerses visitors in the tradition of Guerlain Parfumerie d’Art, underscoring the company’s expertise in creating rare fragrance compositions.

Shoppers can also learn about the wider L’Art & La Matière collection of 24 ‘masterpiece’ creations.

Blending the worlds of fragrance and art, each one tells an ‘exhilarating’ story and is designed to engage the senses.

More key scents to discover include the seasonal Cherry Blossom Millésime 2024 by Philippe Ferrandis.

Guerlain at SYD

Shoppers can be immersed in the world of Guerlain beauty.

To reflect how Guerlain Haute Parfumerie celebrates the art of fragrance ‘in its fullest sense’, shoppers can also browse and buy complementary products to the Eaux de Parfum of the L’Art & La Matière collection, such as candles and diffusers.

The scents are intrinsically linked to travel, reflecting getaways engrained in the olfactory memory of the Perfumer who created them.

There is the option to personalise the fragrances with adornments, in a variety of materials and colours.

Initials, names, or short messages can be engraved on the bottles, and shoppers can pick from a timeless selection of cords and seals, including limited editions.

Guerlain at SYD

Néroli Plein Sud launched into the  L’Art & La Matière collection earlier this year.

Also available at the Sydney pop-up is the coveted Rouge G lipstick, as well as a dedicated space for skincare and make-up.

The skincare area presents the anti-ageing Orchidée Impériale collection and Guerlain beauty experts are on hand to offer personalised make-up consultations.

Finally, Orchidée Impériale Black is showcased in the dedicated facialist consultation alcove, where shoppers can experience the skin-boosting effects of the black orchid.

READ MORE: Guerlain launches Rose Amira exclusively with Dubai Duty Free 

READ MORE: Guerlain launches skincare-focused Bee Beauty Secrets collection for eyes & lips

READ MORE: Guerlain launches ‘radiance revolution’ with Abeille Royale Clarify & Repair duo

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

JCDecaux research offers major passenger insights

New research insights from Ipsos UK compiled for JCDecaux provide a revised outlook of air...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Aena Brasil awards Avolta six-year duty paid lease at Brazil's Maceió airport The Americas
image description
Heinemann and Hulkenberg team up to send F1 fan to Australian Grand Prix Asia & Pacific
image description
Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG Europe
image description
WHSmith continues curi-o-city expansion with Belfast City Airport store Europe
image description
Le Marché Duty-Free wins DF business at Eurotunnel’s France terminal Europe
image description
ARI hosts Irish dignitaries at global locations to celebrate St Patricks Day International
image description
Kreol Travel Retail unveils Pringles TREX packs with Muscat Duty Free Middle East
image description
Bric’s boosts online retail presence in China in partnership with CDF-Sunrise Asia & Pacific
image description
Delivering ‘crave-worthy’ F&B brings foodies to the airline table International
image description
Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones expands in Korea TR with Air Busan listing Asia & Pacific
right