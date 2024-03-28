Guerlain has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann to launch an exclusive Parfumerie d’Art Pop-Up at Sydney Airport, marking the Oceania travel retail debut of the luxury concept.



The pop-up store, which was unveiled on 11 January and is open until 4 April, celebrates the launch of Néroli Plein Sud into the L’Art & La Matière fragrance collection.

The scent takes its cue from the Antoine de Saint Exupéry novel, Southern Mail, evoking the energy of Morocco.

On top of presenting this new hero launch, the Parfumerie d’Art Pop-up immerses visitors in the tradition of Guerlain Parfumerie d’Art, underscoring the company’s expertise in creating rare fragrance compositions.

Shoppers can also learn about the wider L’Art & La Matière collection of 24 ‘masterpiece’ creations.

Blending the worlds of fragrance and art, each one tells an ‘exhilarating’ story and is designed to engage the senses.

More key scents to discover include the seasonal Cherry Blossom Millésime 2024 by Philippe Ferrandis.

To reflect how Guerlain Haute Parfumerie celebrates the art of fragrance ‘in its fullest sense’, shoppers can also browse and buy complementary products to the Eaux de Parfum of the L’Art & La Matière collection, such as candles and diffusers.

The scents are intrinsically linked to travel, reflecting getaways engrained in the olfactory memory of the Perfumer who created them.

There is the option to personalise the fragrances with adornments, in a variety of materials and colours.

Initials, names, or short messages can be engraved on the bottles, and shoppers can pick from a timeless selection of cords and seals, including limited editions.

Also available at the Sydney pop-up is the coveted Rouge G lipstick, as well as a dedicated space for skincare and make-up.

The skincare area presents the anti-ageing Orchidée Impériale collection and Guerlain beauty experts are on hand to offer personalised make-up consultations.

Finally, Orchidée Impériale Black is showcased in the dedicated facialist consultation alcove, where shoppers can experience the skin-boosting effects of the black orchid.

