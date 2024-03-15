Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

By Faye Bartle |

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

Photo: Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food & beverage (F&B) stores at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The travel experience player will renew its existing 22 F&B stores and introduce four additional F&B locations to the airport.

The new additions will blend global and local flavours to create a sense of place.

Two of these will be additional locations for the restaurant-café, Karafırın, which is described as ‘an intimate and warm’ breakfast spot.

There will also be a proprietary bar fuelled by Anadolu Efes, a popular Turkish beer producer and Europe’s fifth largest brewer.

“It is a privilege to play a role in the development of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and we are delighted to build on the success of our existing F&B and travel retail partnerships with the landlord under our inclusive new company name, Avolta,” said Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta.

“As a united company, boasting expertise in both travel retail and F&B, we are dedicated to providing a more holistic offering to our valued partners and we are very happy to be able to showcase this commitment here in Türkiye.

“In line with Avolta’s Destination 2027 strategy, we have equipped the dining venues with traveller-centric technological solutions, including pre-ordering, order kiosks and other innovative solutions like Your Order Please, a QRbased ordering and payment platform, allowing us to meet our guests’ needs in innovative ways.

“Our well-established retail presence at Sabiha Gökçen Airport also grants us an opportunity to explore different hybrid concepts, combining our expertise across F&B and travel retail to reimagine the experience of travellers.”

At Sabiha Gökçen, Avolta currently offers a mixture of big name brands such as KFC and Starbucks, caters to local tastes with 40 Degrees Bar & Brewery and Karafırın, and offers a versatile menu at Happy Moons.

The contract marks a significant extension to the company’s existing partnership with the Malaysia Airport’s fully owned Turkish asset and builds on an 11-year F&B collaboration and long-standing travel retail partnership, which will run until 2032.

READ MORE: Avolta hails ‘transformative’ 2023; reports FY results

READ MORE: Chanel P&C space grows Avolta’s luxury presence at Chongqing Airport

READ MORE: Avolta shares video update on Kempegowda Intl. Airport operations

