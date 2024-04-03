Beauty firm Elizabeth Arden has aligned with Lagardère Travel Retail at Paris-Orly Airport to present the latest ‘Travel with Arden’ activation.

Running from 14 March – 17 April, the 12sq m high-profile execution is located at Orly Terminal 3 LOB1 and marks the brand’s debut at the location and its first international promotional campaign with the Paris-headquartered travel retailer.

Inside, travellers will encounter Arden’s bestsellers plus travel retail exclusives and sampling opportunities.

Those visiting the activation can receive a complimentary Ceramide Capsule, such as Hyaluronic Acid, Dailu Youth Restoring Serum, or the Line Erasing Night Serum Retinol, based on the user’s specific skincare needs.

The sampling activity is to play a major role in Elizabeth Arden’s airport activations, trumpeting the Ceramide Capsules while ensuring ‘brand Arden’ remains front-of-mind with travelling passengers.

The Ceramide Capsules are pre-measured, portable and suitable for carriage in hand luggage.

While stocks last, Orly travellers will also have the opportunity to acquire one of the sought-after 2024 limited-edition GWP bags created in partnership with south African non-profit Sparrow Society.

These GWP bags contain a curated selection of Elizabeth Arden travel-friendly Ceramide skincare favourites.

“We are happy with the activation’s performance to date,” noted Céline Moittié, Elizabeth Arden Marketing Director EUTR. “We have set ourselves ambitious targets, and the initial results have been hugely encouraging, demonstrating the clear passenger demand for our products.

“We know that with the right opportunities like this, we can drive footfall, penetration and engagement for our retail partners. We are passionate about offering high-quality skincare and fragrances for every budget, from ultra-prestige to under €20. Our extensive product portfolio really does offer something for everything, across all passenger demographics.”

