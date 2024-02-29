Coty launches ‘designed for all’ Gucci Gloss À Lèvres plumping lip gloss

Beauty giant Coty has launched Gucci Gloss à Lèvres, a sheer lip gloss that provides an ‘instant’ plumping effect and long-lasting shine with a hint of colour.

The new novelty rolled out in travel retail in January, in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Gucci Gloss à Lèvres features a hydrating formulation that helps lips to appear smoother and fuller.

Consumers may experience a tingling sensation as the plumping ingredients – volumising ginger root and capsicum extract – get to work.

The formulation also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and menthol for a cooling effect.

Reflective polymers help to blur the appearance of lip lines and folds.

Coty says the gloss glides on easily and feels lightweight on the lips. Plus, precision is easy thanks to the slanted and pointed-tip doe-foot applicator.

It can be used in three ways: over bare lips for a softly tinted, glossy effect; over lined lips for a fuller lip look with subtle colour; and over lipstick to add instant shine to intense colour.

Gucci Gloss à Lèvres is available in six sheer shades that flatter all skin tones: Joslyn Clair, a natural transparent gloss; Bertha Pink, a light pink shade; Sadie Coral, a soft orange hue; Teresina Red, a shiny scarlet; Virginia Fuchsia, a brighter pink shade; and Suzanne Brown, a glossy tan shade.

Inspired by stars, it comes in a sleek, star-patterned case topped with a golden lid and lettering.

The campaign by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno conveys a vision of ‘effortless, confident and sensual beauty’, with the new product championed as ‘a tool designed for all.’

