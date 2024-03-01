Coty unveils new dreamy floating garden inspired Gucci Bloom campaign

Coty has released a new floating garden inspired campaign for Gucci Bloom by Sabato De Sarno, Creative Director of Gucci.

The dreamy visuals are designed to showcase ‘the luminous beauty of women embracing their journey to self-discovery’, through a vision of ‘sensual, effortless elegance that exudes joy and modernity’.

The Gucci Bloom floating garden of dreams celebrates femininity and individuality and is said to embody ‘the elegance of coming into full bloom amongst other women’.

In the empowering campaign, the three protagonists are seen to be deeply connected with nature, the water and each other.

It reflects a woman’s ‘deep connection to her body’, which Coty says is ‘a modern portrayal of femininity expressing joy and freedom’.

Ultimately, Gucci Bloom celebrates authenticity and self-discovery as ‘women bloom into their true selves within their female communities’.

A trio of Gucci Bloom scents

The power of three is echoed throughout the campaign, with three women models, three scents and three white florals.

The story begins with original Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum. This signature classic, features the floral signature of jasmine, tuberose, and rangoon creeper accord, expanding to its full expression on the wearer.

Joining the ‘floating garden’ are Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette and Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense.

Both scents retain the white floral bloom accord while bringing subtle differences into play.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette introduces a touch of sparkling bergamot whereas Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense has a mysterious hint of lady of the night.

All of the Gucci Bloom fragrances have been created by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas.

The scents are encased in distinctive squared bottles.

The original Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum is presented in a powder-pink shade, with the lacquered porcelain-effect flacon appliquéd with the Gucci label, ribbed and framed in black.

The outer carton is covered inside and outside in herbarium, the House’s red-and-white toile de jouy print of leaves, cherry branches, flowers, and butterflies.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette captures the original design vision while introducing a touch of lightness through frosted pink lacquering.

The herbarium print is brought to the bottle face, in a lighter shade of pink and also carried through to the outer packaging.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense features a full moon eclipse framed in gold, with crimson cherry branches, flowers, butterflie, and leaves against a blush background framed in black on the outer packaging.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette, and Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense are available in 10ml, 30ml, 50ml and 100ml.

READ MORE: Coty launches ‘designed for all’ Gucci Gloss À Lèvres plumping lip gloss

READ MORE: Coty and Marni enter long-term beauty licensing agreement

READ MORE: Coty embarks on new fragrance journey with Chloé Nomade Nuit D’Égypte