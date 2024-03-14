Coty’s ‘out of this world’ Cosmic Kylie Jenner fragrance rolls out in travel retail

Coty has announced a debut fragrance from the Kylie Cosmetics multi-channel beauty brand, which is rolling out in travel retail from 10 March.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is said to have a rich, warm and sweet aroma, is described as a ‘a magnetic, skin-inspired’ scent that smells ‘out of this world’.

The ambery floral fragrance features notes of star jasmine and blood orange, with a heart of golden amber and red peony accords.

It finishes with a soft dry down of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood for a ‘warm, elevated scent’ that can be worn day and night.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is housed in a sculptural bottle designed to resemble a piece of art from another world, and has been formed to fit into the palm of the hand.

“I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect, from the scent to the bottle, and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious,” said Kylie Jenner

“We spent over two years working on this. I wanted it to be fresh yet sweet and to smell out-of-this-world, and to feature some of my favourite notes including star jasmine and vanilla musk.

“Because this fragrance is so personal to me, I also wanted the bottle and the packaging to reflect that, so I designed the carton with my birthday embossed in roman numerals and the bottle was shaped to fit in the palm of your hand. I cannot wait to share this with you.”

Cosmic Kylie Jenner is available in three refillable bottle sizes – 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml – as well as a travel-friendly 10ml pen spray.

The fragrance launched in travel retail Europe on 10 March and is rolling out in the channel in Asia Pacific from 1 May and in the Americas from 15 May.



