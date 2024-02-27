Sekonda announces Emma Finch as latest inflight team appointment

Time Products, which owns the Sekonda, Accurist and Limit watch brands, has onboarded Emma Finch as Senior International Account Manager as of 5 February 2024. Finch has joined the business to focus on Sekonda’s growing airlines portfolio.

“I am excited to be joining the Sekonda team during this period of international growth. I’m looking forward to working with our many airline partners to ensure the right Sekonda products reach as many travellers as possible,” said Finch.

Sekonda’s biggest airline partnerships include easyJet, Jet2, TUI and Virgin Atlantic, and it has confirmed new airline partners for 2024, including: Vietnam Airlines; South African Airlines; Kris Shop by Singapore Airlines; Swiss Air, Norwegian and Sri Lankan Airlines.

Time Products says this batch of new and returning partners will boost Sekonda’s growth potential in 2024.

Launching in May, Sekonda is partnering with easyJet for the promotion of two new Smart watch products; the Sekonda Active Plus Smart Watch gift set, and the Sekonda Connect Ladies Smart Watch.

This spring will also see Sekonda invest in B2C marketing activity with both easyJet and Jet2.

Sekonda is a silver sponsor for the easyJet SkyHigh Awards 5-7 March, while brand representatives are also taking part in Jet2’s week-long UK roadshow with traveller-facing events taking place in Manchester, Birmingham, Stansted, and Glasgow throughout the month of April.

READ MORE: Sekonda expands inflight portfolio with easyJet ladies gift set exclusive

READ MORE: Time Products UK showcases new Sekonda and Accurist styles in Cannes

READ MORE: Sekonda campaign tempts Stansted shoppers with ‘Luxury looks for less’