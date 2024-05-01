Travel Blue Group has introduced a lightweight backpack collection designed specifically for Gen Z travellers. It will be showcased at this month’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition.

The collection includes 13 styles across three distinct ranges – Traveller, Executive and Everyday – which offer a selection of different sizes and colours.

Combining style and functionality, the backpacks are ergonomically designed for comfort and are “intelligently organised” to provide quick and easy access.

They are made from high-quality polyester, and offer a two-year global warranty. Price points range from US$49.90-US$99.90.

“Adventurous and with a desire to go out and explore the world, more than half (52%) of Gen Z adults are considered frequent travellers*,” noted Travel Blue Managing Director Daniel Levin. “They are poised to reshape the travel industry and the backpack is an essential part of their lifestyle at work and at play.”

The Traveller backpack collection is engineered for all-day wear and designed to keep devices and essentials safe and accessible. These carry-on bags are designed for short trips and include pockets for shoes, a laptop compartment, and space to carry a change of clothes, books and personal items. There is a USB port and a water bottle compartment.

The Executive collection incorporates a more compact design, and targets the business traveller. The Everyday backpack collection is described as more informal, and priced at the category entry level.

Dedicated POS merchandising display stands are available. These hold 24 backpacks, and are suitable for wall and aisle locations.

“We are innovators, offering solutions for diverse traveller needs,” added Levin. “We are at the forefront of sustainable travel technology and through ‘Our Blue Way’ support our customers with the tools they need to optimise the travel accessories category and offer consumers high quality, appealing and functional travel products.”

He added: “We will bring our full portfolio of travel accessory products to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and look forward to sharing our innovations and catching up with customers at the show. The stand is 50% larger this year, with plenty of space to showcase our unique and growing one-stop travel accessories shop.”

* Source: Morning Consult Pro, frequent traveller means they have taken at least three leisure trips over the previous year

