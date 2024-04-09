Cabeau joins the B Corp ranks as “natural next step” in CSR strategy

US travel essentials company Cabeau has become B Corp certified, effective March 2023, following a holistic evaluation of the company’s social and environmental responsibility credentials.

The company was graded on five categories as part of the process: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

The process, says Cabeau, proved extremely valuable in helping the company to understand its strengths, as well as areas for improvement.

“Companies may find it challenging to gather and report data on various aspects of their operations, especially if they lack robust systems for tracking social and environmental metrics,” said David Sternlight, CEO, Cabeau.

“The process takes several months or up to over a year and requires a heavy lift from employees.

“There are certain requirements and a score to obtain. Once it is packaged, the B Corp team will evaluate.

“It is not just a pay-for-play programme. Companies really must put their values out in the open to ensure accountability.”

Pursuing B Corp certification aligned with Cabeau’s overarching values, mission and business goals.

“We have been increasingly adding focus to corporate social responsibility for several years,” said Sternlight. “This was the natural next step.”

“Pursuing B Corp certification encouraged us to continuously assess and improve our social and environmental performance.

“We want to ensure we are held accountable for our actions and B Corp certification helps us do this. It is a rigorous process that looks at all aspects of our actions.

“The main advantage is that the focus on continuous improvement can lead to long-term benefits for Cabeau as a company and society.”

Navigating the B Corp certification process has driven Cabeau to adopt a range of environmentally friendly procedures to promote sustainability, reduce resource consumption and mitigate against environmental impact across various aspects of its product development, marketing operations and supply chain channels.

“These initiatives not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the long-term resilience and competitiveness of B Corp certified companies in an increasingly sustainability-focused marketplace like travel retail,” said Sternlight.

Several sustainable practices and procedures were in place prior to the start of the certification process.

“The Cabeau headquarters are in Southern California, which has a reputation for being ahead or at least open to sustainability measures and consistently launching new ventures.

“As a company, we have been working on packaging and waste consumption since right before the pandemic.

“We joined CleanHub’s plastic neutral vision in 2022 and launched our first sustainable travel pillow in 2023. It is truly a company effort to keep the sustainability momentum going year-over-year.”

The company’s sustainability vision encompasses a range of goals and initiatives, such as continuing to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering quality products.

Sternlight remarked: “We are most excited about some initiatives that involve more sustainable and ethically sourced materials and supply chain transparency on accountability throughout the process for our suppliers.

“We already work with great people but want to continue making the process even better through our learnings and experience.”

Ultimately, becoming B Corp certified is an important strategic decision for the company, emphasised Sternlight: “This can lead to tangible business benefits while also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future for the travel retail industry and beyond.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking out businesses that prioritise corporate social responsibility. Becoming B Corp certified can quickly and effectively communicate to a wide audience with values potentially aligning.”

