Cabeau joins the B Corp ranks as “natural next step” in CSR strategy

By Faye Bartle |

Cabeau B Corp

David Sternlight, CEO, Cabeau at the TR Consumer Forum in Vienna. Photo: Grant Pritchard Photography,

US travel essentials company Cabeau has become B Corp certified, effective March 2023, following a holistic evaluation of the company’s social and environmental responsibility credentials.

The company was graded on five categories as part of the process: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

The process, says Cabeau, proved extremely valuable in helping the company to understand its strengths, as well as areas for improvement.

“Companies may find it challenging to gather and report data on various aspects of their operations, especially if they lack robust systems for tracking social and environmental metrics,” said David Sternlight, CEO, Cabeau.

“The process takes several months or up to over a year and requires a heavy lift from employees.

“There are certain requirements and a score to obtain. Once it is packaged, the B Corp team will evaluate.

“It is not just a pay-for-play programme. Companies really must put their values out in the open to ensure accountability.”

Cabeau B Corp

Each month, Cabeau shuts down its office for one day so the team can serve a local charity or organisation.

Pursuing B Corp certification aligned with Cabeau’s overarching values, mission and business goals.

“We have been increasingly adding focus to corporate social responsibility for several years,” said Sternlight. “This was the natural next step.”

“Pursuing B Corp certification encouraged us to continuously assess and improve our social and environmental performance.

“We want to ensure we are held accountable for our actions and B Corp certification helps us do this. It is a rigorous process that looks at all aspects of our actions.

“The main advantage is that the focus on continuous improvement can lead to long-term benefits for Cabeau as a company and society.”

Cabeau B Corp

Cabeau joined CleanHub’s plastic neutral vision in 2022.

Navigating the B Corp certification process has driven Cabeau to adopt a range of environmentally friendly procedures to promote sustainability, reduce resource consumption and mitigate against environmental impact across various aspects of its product development, marketing operations and supply chain channels.

“These initiatives not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the long-term resilience and competitiveness of B Corp certified companies in an increasingly sustainability-focused marketplace like travel retail,” said Sternlight.

Several sustainable practices and procedures were in place prior to the start of the certification process.

Cabeau B Corp

Cabeau launched its first sustainable travel pillow, Evolution Earth, in 2023.

“The Cabeau headquarters are in Southern California, which has a reputation for being ahead or at least open to sustainability measures and consistently launching new ventures.

“As a company, we have been working on packaging and waste consumption since right before the pandemic.

“We joined CleanHub’s plastic neutral vision in 2022 and launched our first sustainable travel pillow in 2023. It is truly a company effort to keep the sustainability momentum going year-over-year.”

Cabeau B Corp

Another snapshot of Cabeau’s volunteering work in the community.

The company’s sustainability vision encompasses a range of goals and initiatives, such as continuing to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering quality products.

Sternlight remarked: “We are most excited about some initiatives that involve more sustainable and ethically sourced materials and supply chain transparency on accountability throughout the process for our suppliers.

“We already work with great people but want to continue making the process even better through our learnings and experience.”

Ultimately, becoming B Corp certified is an important strategic decision for the company, emphasised Sternlight: “This can lead to tangible business benefits while also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future for the travel retail industry and beyond.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking out businesses that prioritise corporate social responsibility. Becoming B Corp certified can quickly and effectively communicate to a wide audience with values potentially aligning.”

READ MORE: Lital Powell promoted to Cabeau VP of Sales and joins leadership team

READ MORE: New Cabeau neck pillows ‘received incredibly well’ by industry

READ MORE: Cabeau eyes success at Travel Retail Awards as focus turns to travel season

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
‘Now in Myeong-dong’ is name for rebranded Lotte downtown showroom Asia & Pacific
image description
Riyadh Airports Company announces new F&B tender packages for KKIA Middle East
image description
Burberry introduces latest perfume for its Hero fragrance collection International
image description
Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4 International
image description
Guerlain launches first Oceania travel retail Parfumerie D’art pop-up at SYD Asia & Pacific
image description
Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting Europe
image description
Sustainaholics launches Black Cow Alumini aboard BA with Tourvest Retail Europe
image description
Experiential marketing specialist Alive launches new consultancy service Asia & Pacific
image description
Heinemann Asia Pacific makes breakthrough in New Zealand at AKL Asia & Pacific
image description
Ever Rich Duty Free unveils Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor GTR exclusive range Asia & Pacific
right