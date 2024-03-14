Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones expands in Korea TR with Air Busan listing

By Faye Bartle

Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones

Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones now has three inflight listings with Korean airlines.

Gifting brand Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones has secured an inflight retail listing with Air Busan for its award-winning The Original Rocks set.

It marks a continued expansion of the brand in Korean travel retail, with three airlines now carrying the product: Korean Air, Jin Air and Air Busan.

This latest listing sees The Original Rocks featured in the liquor section of the airline’s duty free magazine, Fly & Buy, as well as online via the Air Busan duty free website.

“We are thrilled to be introducing our products to even more customers in Korea and beyond in partnership with Air Busan,” said CEO Quentin Depigny.

“With a fleet of 25 aircrafts serving over 28 destinations, this collaboration will further expand our brand presence in Asia.

“In fact, we now count three top airlines in Korea [among our partnerships] and have seen excellent results working with all of them to drive incremental sales.

“We look forward to a very successful collaboration with Air Busan.”

Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones

 The Original Rocks features in the liquor section of Air Busan’s duty free magazine, Fly & Buy.

The Original Rocks comprises six handcrafted and granite rocks, designed to appeal to spirits connoisseurs who want to enjoy their whisky at the ideal tasting temperature, without diluting it.

Pitched as an upscale gift product, its listings are placed strategically to enable cross-selling opportunities with the wines and spirits category.

Travelling consumers voted The Original Rocks the winner of the Best Sustainable Product, sponsored by Moroccanoil, accolade at the 2023 Global Travel Retail Awards.

It has also recently secured Highly Recommended status in the same category in the regional edition of the awards programme, the consumer-voted 2024 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.

“At roughly the size and weight of a perfume, The Original Rocks has demonstrated a very strong market fit for the in-flight sector,” commented Depigny.

“In Asia and Korea especially, our product has been well received by travellers, many seeking quality gifts rather than yet another gadget.”

