Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky makes duty free debut with Gebr. Heinemann

By Faye Bartle |

Wolfie’s Whisky

Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky is enterign duty free with Heinemann.

Wolfie’s Whisky, the blended Scotch whisky co-founded by Sir Rod Stewart, has secured a distribution agreement with Gebr. Heinemann to launch in duty free shops across 10 of the retailer’s top airports in Europe.

“I’m known to be a bit of a jet setter myself, so Wolfie’s and duty free is a match made in heaven, if you ask me,” commented best-selling artist Rod Stewart.

“I also like to take a bottle with me when I travel so I can enjoy my favourite Wolfie’s Appletini on arrival and I am just delighted that others will now be able to do the same, no matter where they’re travelling to.”

Wolfie’s will be available in duty free shops in the following airports from this month (March 20224): Istanbul, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Oslo, Wien, Berlin, Munich, Budapest and Hamburg.

Further expansion is planned for later this year.

Wolfie’s is currently available on the retailer’s Heinemann & Me app.

A blend of rock ‘n’ roll, Americana and Scottish heritage

Wolfie’s (40% ABV) has been inspired by Rod Stewart’s early hell raising days with the Faces.

Wolfie’s Whisky

Sir Rod Stewart and Duncan Frew, Co-founders of Wolfie’s Whisky.

It’s balanced with the legendary musician’s favourite flavours: warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple.

Plus, it has a ‘delicate’ taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

Wolfie’s is distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by a team with decades of whisky-making know-how.

Wolfie’s Whisky

Further expansion in duty free is planned for later this year.

Referencing the opening track from Stewart’s 1991 album Vagabond Heart, the lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ are emblazoned on the base of the bottle.

The recording of the song was a nod to Stewart’s own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

