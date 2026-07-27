World Duty Free reaches fundraising milestone for cancer charity

Image Credit: CCLG/World Duty Free

UK team members at Avolta’s World Duty Free (WDF) have raised more than £400,000 (approx. US$532,000) for CCLG: The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association.

From organised walks and muddy obstacle runs to skydives, summer socials, bake sales, knitting classes, dress-up days and more, the funds are the result of four years’ worth of team member initiatives.

“Reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement and one we are very proud of,” said Claire Wicks, HR Director UK at Avolta.

“When we began our partnership with CCLG in 2022, we set ourselves a target of raising £120,000 over three years. To have raised more than £400,000 in four years is a testament to the generosity, creativity and commitment of our teams and customers across the UK.

“CCLG’s work to support children and young people with cancer, and their families, is a cause that resonates deeply with many of our colleagues. This partnership was chosen by our people and has been driven by them from the start, alongside their day-to-day roles.

She continued: “For us, this is about more than fundraising. Every pound raised helps support vital research, better information and greater hope for families facing extremely difficult moments. It also shows what we can achieve when our teams come together around a cause they truly care about.”

Image Credit: CCLG/World Duty Free

In addition to the organised activities, the WDF team members also held a variety of in-store activities, including marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in their stores every September by ‘going gold’ – the internationally recognised colour of childhood cancer awareness – to help spark conversations about the cause.

Felicity Francis-Hindley, Reward & Inclusion Advisor UK at Avolta, relayed that the next ambition is raising £500,000 by the end of 2027.

“Across the UK, our teams continue to bring energy, creativity and care to this partnership, finding new ways to fundraise while bringing colleagues and customers together around a cause that matters deeply to us,” she said.

“We are proud of what has been achieved so far and look forward to continuing this journey with CCLG over the next two years.”

Image Credit: CCLG/World Duty Free

Vicki Brunt, Head of Fundraising at CCLG, said that the funds raised will help support the association’s formidable research and patient information.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to World Duty Free for their amazing efforts over the past four-and-a-half years. Their commitment and desire to help us drive progress has been phenomenal and it’s been a pleasure working alongside them. We look forward to seeing what more can be achieved.”

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