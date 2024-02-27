La Mer opens new flagship store and CNY pop-up at CDF Sanya complex

By Faye Bartle |

La Mer at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex

Chinese actress Janice Man in the La Mer livestream.

La Mer has opened a new flagship store and Chinese New Year themed outpost at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay, in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG).

“Like a work of art, La Mer creates each product with the utmost craftsmanship and dedication,” said Patrick Bouchard, Senior Vice President/General Manager, La Mer, Travel Retail Worldwide, The Estée Lauder Companies.

“We are proud to infuse this dedication to craftsmanship throughout our new flagship door and celebrate its launch and the Year of the Dragon with our incredible partners and consumers.”

The premium skincare brand, which is part of The Estée Lauder Companies portfolio, debuted the A Glorious Renewal pop-up store on 5 February, featuring a ‘disruptive dragon ‘aesthetic inspired by the Year of the Dragon.

A central feature is the artwork by Chinese artisan Zhang Xiaodong: a three-metre Dragon scroll using the traditional Chinese dragon scale binding technique to mimic the movement of a dragon’s scales.

It can be appreciated to full effect thanks to the semi-private exhibition area, where visitors can learn more about the artist’s creative process, as well as La Mer’s dedication to craftsmanship.

La Mer at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex

A close-up of the A Glorious Renewal pop-up.

There’s also the A Gift of Fortune game to play for New Year’s blessings and the chance to receive Year of the Dragon themed limited-edition gifts with eligible purchases.

Plus, shoppers can discover a wide variety of La Mer sets that are only available in travel retail.

The pop-up marks La Mer’s first travel retail exclusive experience of 2024.

New flagship store houses CDFG exclusive sets

The new 202 sq ft flagship store, located in the complex’s new Beauty Plaza, is designed to bring to life the La Mer story of craftsmanship, gifting, luxury services and ocean heritage.

La Mer at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex

From L-R: Nanlan Duan, Assistant Director of Sales, CDFG Sanya; Xiaona Li, Head of Commodity Planning Department, CDFG Sanya; Janice Man, Actress; Emmanuelle Vernet, Vice President of Business Development, The Estée Lauder Companies Travel Retail China; Anna Li, Director of Sales and Operation, La Mer Travel Retail China.

Travellers can discover a variety of exclusive collection sets, including The Hydrating Essentials Collection, which is a CDFG exclusive.

Shoppers can also enjoy private consultations in the Genaissance VIP lounge and learn more about the brand’s signature elixir, Miracle Broth.

Underscoring the brand’s long-term commitment to the Hainan market, is a dedicated gifting area where consumers can browse Hainan-themed displays.

There’s also the opportunity to have pampering treatments at the dedicated Spa de La Mer facial cabine on Level 3 of the shopping complex.

Reservations can be made via the CDF member WeChat Mini Program.

Janice Man captivates the audience at opening ceremony

To celebrate the launch and usher in the Year of the Dragon, La Mer hosted a grand opening ceremony.

La Mer at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex

Left: Showcasing the travel exclusive sets. Right: Admiring the La Mer x Zhang Xiaodong Dragon Art piece.

Emmanuelle Vernet, Vice President, Business Development, Travel Retail China, The Estée Lauder Companies, welcomed executives from CDFG and Chinese actress Janice Man to tour the new flagship store and pop-up, along with other distinguished guests.

Man joined the brand’s livestream, which was simulcast on four CDF Hainan platforms.

She shared travel skincare routines and delivered Year of the Dragon blessings to the audience through games and activities.

READ MORE: Estée Lauder net sales drop 9% in Q2 FY24 amid Asia travel retail struggles

READ MORE: Aerin Lauder named Style & Design Director at Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv

READ MORE: Estée Lauder and CDFG host sparkling holiday celebration in Hainan

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

Harding+ announces departure of Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling

Harding+ Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling has stood down from her...

image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Blueprint & Hanse help Messyweekend secure trio of inflight retail listings Europe
image description
Pre-registration now open for TFWA Asia Pacific summit in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta shares video update on Kempegowda Intl. Airport operations Indian Sub Cont
image description
Lindt welcomes the Year of the Dragon with gifting-focused activations Asia & Pacific
image description
Tenant acquisition 'in full swing' for VIE expansion Europe
image description
Guylian tempts shoppers with Pick & Mix concept at Brussels Airport Europe
image description
Pernod Ricard travel retail revenues slide 3% amid H1 sales drop International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free marks LNY at Changi with offers and promotions  Asia & Pacific
image description
ACI World: China set to overtake US in air travel demand forecast International
image description
TAV Airports reports 25% revenue boost in 2023 Europe
right