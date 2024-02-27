La Mer has opened a new flagship store and Chinese New Year themed outpost at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay, in partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG).

“Like a work of art, La Mer creates each product with the utmost craftsmanship and dedication,” said Patrick Bouchard, Senior Vice President/General Manager, La Mer, Travel Retail Worldwide, The Estée Lauder Companies.

“We are proud to infuse this dedication to craftsmanship throughout our new flagship door and celebrate its launch and the Year of the Dragon with our incredible partners and consumers.”

The premium skincare brand, which is part of The Estée Lauder Companies portfolio, debuted the A Glorious Renewal pop-up store on 5 February, featuring a ‘disruptive dragon ‘aesthetic inspired by the Year of the Dragon.

A central feature is the artwork by Chinese artisan Zhang Xiaodong: a three-metre Dragon scroll using the traditional Chinese dragon scale binding technique to mimic the movement of a dragon’s scales.

It can be appreciated to full effect thanks to the semi-private exhibition area, where visitors can learn more about the artist’s creative process, as well as La Mer’s dedication to craftsmanship.

There’s also the A Gift of Fortune game to play for New Year’s blessings and the chance to receive Year of the Dragon themed limited-edition gifts with eligible purchases.

Plus, shoppers can discover a wide variety of La Mer sets that are only available in travel retail.

The pop-up marks La Mer’s first travel retail exclusive experience of 2024.

New flagship store houses CDFG exclusive sets

The new 202 sq ft flagship store, located in the complex’s new Beauty Plaza, is designed to bring to life the La Mer story of craftsmanship, gifting, luxury services and ocean heritage.

Travellers can discover a variety of exclusive collection sets, including The Hydrating Essentials Collection, which is a CDFG exclusive.

Shoppers can also enjoy private consultations in the Genaissance VIP lounge and learn more about the brand’s signature elixir, Miracle Broth.

Underscoring the brand’s long-term commitment to the Hainan market, is a dedicated gifting area where consumers can browse Hainan-themed displays.

There’s also the opportunity to have pampering treatments at the dedicated Spa de La Mer facial cabine on Level 3 of the shopping complex.

Reservations can be made via the CDF member WeChat Mini Program.

Janice Man captivates the audience at opening ceremony

To celebrate the launch and usher in the Year of the Dragon, La Mer hosted a grand opening ceremony.

Emmanuelle Vernet, Vice President, Business Development, Travel Retail China, The Estée Lauder Companies, welcomed executives from CDFG and Chinese actress Janice Man to tour the new flagship store and pop-up, along with other distinguished guests.

Man joined the brand’s livestream, which was simulcast on four CDF Hainan platforms.

She shared travel skincare routines and delivered Year of the Dragon blessings to the audience through games and activities.

